Boost for Arsenal as Koscielny, Giroud and Coquelin all sign new deals

(Image by Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane)

Arsenal have confirmed the contract extensions of three key players this morning, in a major boost to push on for silverware this season.

Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin have all been tied down to new deals at the club, as Arsene Wenger will now look to kick on and persuade Mesut Özil and Alexis Sanchez to do the same.

Giroud has been in fantastic form as of late, scoring in each of his last four games, making him Arsenal's 'go to man' recently.

Meanwhile, Coquelin's progression in recent years has been a stand-out story for the club. The 25-year-old's career at Arsenal looked all but finished a couple of years ago, but he has established himself in the middle of the Gunner's midfield, with his love for the club unquestionable.

Whilst Koscielny, who is 31, is now likely to see out the rest of his career in North London, to silence any potential move to Bayern Munich.

Wenger's views on the deals

Arsene Wenger was the first to comment on the brilliant news this morning: "We are very pleased that three important members of our team have committed to us for the long-term." He added, "Francis has made tremendous technical strides over the past few years because he's so focused every day."

Wenger went on to praise Giroud, "Olivier has big experience in the game now and has become a more and more complete player since joining us." The Frenchman then did the same with Koscielny, "Laurent is of course a key part of our squad, and I believe one of the best defenders in the world today. So overall, this is great news for us".

More contracts to be settled

So Arsenal have managed to tick three contract renewals off the list, but there are still many more to be settled.

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the club this season is whether or not star men, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Özil will commit their long-term futures to the team.

There is uncertainty growing around the club that both players will not sign. But hopefully for Arsenal, the contract extensions of Giroud, Koscielny and Coquelin will indicate to both Sanchez and Özil the clubs direction and ambition.

Santi Cazorla is another significant player who is still yet to sign a new deal for the Gunners. The Spaniard's current deal runs out in the summer, but Arsenal are more than confident that a new one is very close.