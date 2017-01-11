Southampton vs Liverpool Live Stream Score Commentary in EFL Cup 2016

Refresh content

Southampton have had a trickier run to this stage, fending off three Premier League opponents in Crystal Palace, Sunderland and Arsenal. Can they make it four and book a trip to Wembley?

Despite Mane's absence, Liverpool are set to field a strong side tonight after Klopp heavily rotated against Plymouth Argyle at the weekend. The Reds have beaten Burton Albion, Derby County, Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United to get this far, fielding weakened teams in each of those games, but Klopp is expected to step things up tonight.

Liverpool are without the aforementioned Mane, who they bought in the summer, as he's participating at the African Cup of Nations with Senegal, whilst Joel Matip isn't expected to feature due to an ongoing ankle issue. However, Philippe Coutinho is set to return to the first team squad for the first time since injuring himself in November, albeit in a role off the bench.

Southampton will be without Jose Fonte tonight after the defender handed in a transfer request a few days ago. Manager Claude Puel has revealed that his captain may not play for the Saints until the end of January, when he's hoping he'll still be at the club. Sofiane Boufal and Charlie Austin are the hosts' other big absentees, however they will be boosted by the returning pair Cedric Soares and Cuco Martina.

Things went better for the Reds the last time they played Southampton in this competition, with the two teams playing as recently as last season, at the quarter final stage. Liverpool went behind early to a Sadio Mane goal, but came back in some style to secure a 6-1 thrashing, Divock Origi bagging a hat-trick whilst Daniel Sturridge scored twice.

Spoils were shared the last time these two met here, in the league back in November. Liverpool dominated proceedings and came close numerous times, but couldn't find a winning goal as the game ended 0-0.

It's the first leg of the last four tie this evening, with each side looking to put a foot into the final with a win. The winner is likely to come up against Manchester United at Wembley late next month after the Red Devils defeated Hull City 2-0 last night, Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini on the scoresheet at Old Trafford. Whilst the world would eagerly anticipate a Liverpool vs United final, Southampton certainly won't be rolling over for the Reds.

Hello everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of tonight's English Football League Cup semi-final clash between Southampton and Liverpool. Kick-off at St Mary's is set for 20:00 BST, but stick with me - Oliver Emmerson - until then as we build up to the game, getting team news etc as the game comes closer.