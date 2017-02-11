Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Player ratings as Reds earn huge three points against title chasing Spurs

Liverpool managed to record their first league win of 2017 by beating an in-form Tottenham Hotspur team 2-0 thanks to Sadio Mane.

The winger scored twice within two minutes to secure all three points for Jürgen Klopp's side, with a win being much-needed after an abysmal start to 2017.

The victory moves the Reds back into the top-four, above Manchester United and Manchester City, however City have a game in hand and could leapfrog them again if they win on Sunday.

The Reds also move a point behind two North London clubs, Arsenal and second-placed Spurs.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Simon Mignolet – 8 - The Belgian was rumoured to have lost his place in the starting side before the match, however was named in the starting eleven and had a really good game. He made a big save when the Reds were two up in the first-half and commanded his area well when Spurs had set-pieces.

Nathaniel Clyne – 7 - Has been struggling with a rib injury lately, but looked like he was back to full fitness here. The Englishman found himself in acres of space in the first-half as he and Mane dominated the right-hand side.

Lucas Leiva – 8 - A few questions were raised when the Brazilian was named in the starting team again after a poor performance last weekend. However, Lucas was one of the best players on the pitch. A brilliant display from the centre-back kept Harry Kane out of the game. He made some big tackles and won key headers, but was unfortunately taken off due to injury, though to a well-earned standing ovation.

Joel Matip – 6 - Not involved with much during the game, as Spurs looked to target Lucas more. Led the defence well and picked up a booking.

James Milner – 6 - The converted full-back was as solid as ever and was running up and down the line until the final whistle. Not as good going forward however, losing the ball a few times.

Midfielders

Jordan Henderson – 7 - Another big performance from the captain against Spurs. Commanded the midfield well and spread the ball out brilliantly. He also protected his defence and made the job a lot easier for them with some key tackles in the middle of the park.

Giorginio Wijnaldum – 8 - Managed to win his place back in the first team, replacing Emre Can and proved he deserves his place in the team. A solid performance from the Dutchman and managed to get an assist thanks to an exquisite pass to Sadio Mane for the opening goal. The midfield looked a lot better with this man in the side.

Adam Lallana – 7 - Looks to be playing a lot better in his central midfield role, rather than being stuck out-wide. The Englishman was a doubt for the game, but manage to prove his fitness and was a key player. His constant press caused Spurs a lot of problems.

Forwards

Philippe Coutinho – 7 - A better performance from the Brazilian but he still has a lot more to offer. His dribbling and close control was excellent and now he needs to work towards getting his name back on the score-sheet.

Roberto Firmino – 7 - Was involved largely in the opening goal, as his brilliant touch set-up Wijnaldum to play in Mane. The Brazilian also helped out a lot getting back when he was needed and was part of the free-flowing front three.

Sadio Mane – 9 - A man-of-the-match performance from the Senegal winger who was sorely missed throughout January. Mane ran the show in the first-half and should have had more than two goals to his name after his performance, but Hugo Lloris kept the score down. Mane’s first goal saw him played through one-on-one, before keeping his composure and finishing brilliant to break the deadlock. For the second, he was in the right place at the right time as he fired into the roof of the net after Lloris had made a brilliant double save.

Substitutes

Emre Can - 6 - Only had 13 minutes plus stoppage-time but did well to maintain Liverpool's control and help see out the win comfortably.

Ragnar Klavan - 6 - Helped close out the game late on after replacing an injured Lucas.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - N/A - Only came on in the 92nd minute.