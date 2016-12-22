Report: Manchester United's Morgan Schneiderlin subject to club-record bid from West Brom

Schneiderlin has fallen out of favour at United and is likely to leave the club in January (Picture source: Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly received a bid of £18million from West Bromwich Albion for Morgan Schneiderlin.

The French midfielder has fallen out of favour this season under Jose Mourinho and has not featured in the since November 19th so it was only a matter of time before the midfielder was linked to a move away from the club.

Schneiderlin to leave United in January

Schneiderlin signed for United in the summer of 2014 from Southampton for £24million but it never worked out for him at the club and for the benefit of his career going forward it is only right he leaves the club.

Before moving to United, Schneiderlin was a regular in the French national team but with a lack of game time for United, he wasn't called up for the recent games this season which makes it an even easier choice for him to make, in order to help his international prospects.

It would be a huge statement of intent from the Baggies to bring Schneiderlin to the club but it is likely that they will have to bid closer to what United paid for him as Mourinho wants to recoup most of the money the club spent on him.

West Brom, though, are not the only Premier League team that is interested in signing Schneiderlin in January with Everton said to be interested in signing the midfielder which would reunite him with his former Saints manager Ronald Koeman.

Schneiderlin really excelled under Koeman at Southampton which led to a number of clubs asking for his signature before Louis van Gaal finally brought him to United just 18 months ago.

United still have no replacement for Carrick

When Schneiderlin first signed for United, he was seen as the replacement for Michael Carrick but he never got going at the club and his form dipped to the point where he is rarely involved in the matchday squad currently.

It's a huge disappointment that he hasn't fulfilled what many were expecting from him and now it leaves United still needing someone to fill the spot for Carrick when he does retire which at the minute is proving very difficult.