Mourinho: United need two more signings

Mourinho pictured on United's pre-season tour (photo: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that he's urging those above him to complete at least two more transfers before the window closes.

The Red Devils have so far landed striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton and defender Victor Lindelof for £31 million from Benfica.

United have been heavily linked with Inter Milan winger Ivan Peresic, and Chelsea defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic.

What do the club aim to achieve during this transfer window?

Mourinho is thought to want a new defensive midfielder with Matic being his number one target. Matic has been given permission not to travel on Chelsea’s pre-season tour. Speaking on United’s pre-season tour in the US, Mourinho said “He [Matic] is a Chelsea player and I can’t speak about him. We have to respect the player, the club, the owner, the manager.

“We need more,” said Mourinho. “We wanted four new players, fifty percent of the job is done. We need two more players, at least one. We have players who can’t play football for the next few months.”

Marcos Rojo is still out injured after he suffered a knee ligament injury in the Europa League quarter final against Anderlecht.

Rojo is due to be fit by the end of September after initially being told that he could be out of action until the end of the year. Ashley Young and Luke Shaw are two other players on United’s injury list, both however could be available by the end of next month if everything goes according to plan.

Expensive market

The Portuguese boss went on to talk about how difficult it is to sign players nowadays. “The market is so strange” he said. “There are so many good players to buy, but the prices are out of context. I wouldn’t like to be in Ed Woodward’s position, negotiating, because everything is really difficult.”

United have been in talks with Inter Milan over Ivan Peresic since the start of the transfer window, however the Red Devils do not seem to want to meet the asking price of £48 million.