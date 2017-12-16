West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United Live Stream Score Commentary in the Premier League 2017

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 1:15PMBST but before that, stay with us as the build up to the game continues.

Predicted Manchester United starting XI: (4-2-3-1) De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Young; Matic, Herrera; Lingard, Mata, Martial; Lukaku.

Predicted West Brom starting XI: (4-3-3) Foster; Nyom, Hegazi, Evans, Gibbs; Livermore, Barry, Field; Robson-Kanu, Rondon, Rodriguez.

United go into the game without a few key players with Paul Pogba serving the final game of his three game suspension. Mourinho also confirmed that defender Eric Bailly requires surgery on his ankle and will be out for up to three months. Marouane Fellaini is another player who is out with a knee injury and is unlikely to be back until the new year. Luke Shaw though will be hoping his good performance on Wednesday gives him a real chance of being in the squad from now on as he looks to show Mourinho what he is made off.

In terms on team news for the game, Pardew revealed at his pre-match press conference that he is hopeful that Matt Phillips and Nacer Chadli will be available to play following their recent injuries but Gareth Barry remains doubtful for the game with a thigh injury but will have a late fitness test. Sam Field and Jay Rodriguez will both be hoping to earn a recall to the starting eleven this weekend after being left out against Liverpool in midweek as Pardew goes in search of somehow getting his team to score more goals.

Mourinho's men will also be confident going into this game given that they won this corresponding fixture last season 2-0 with Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring both goals.

The visitors will be looking to build on their 1-0 victory over Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Wednesday night which saw Romelu Lukaku score the winner which hopefully will spur the striker on to start scoring again now.

On the other hand, Jose Mourinho brings his side to the Hawthorns knowing that his side must keep winning if they are to have any chance of catching runaway leaders Manchester City, who face Tottenham Hotspur this weekend so they could finally drop points.

Despite their league position though, the Baggies will be in good spirits ahead of the game game after holding free scoring Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Wednesday night in a game they weren't expected to get anything from.

This is a massive game for both sides in such a crucial part of the season but especially for the Baggies as they look to get their first win under Alan Pardew which is much needed given they are only two points off the bottom of the table going into the game.

Hello there everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the Premier League match held at the Hawthorns between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United. Kick-off at the Hawthorns is set for 2:15BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.