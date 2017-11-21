Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Son bags winner as super Spurs seal Group H

Tottenham Hotspur have sealed top spot in Group H of the Champions League with a game to spare, after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in Germany on Wednesday night.

The sensational achievement for Spurs comes mostly given the difficulty of the opposition in their group, with Dortmund and current holders Real Madrid tipped to qualify back in September.

However, having gone behind to a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal, second-half strikes from Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min swung the game back into Spurs' favour and sent them fully out of Real Madrid's reach.

Excellent comeback from Spurs

With Spurs already qualified and well positioned to seal top spot by beating APOEL at home in their final group game, some eyebrows were raised as Mauricio Pochettino went with his strongest possible side.

It took some quality to open the deadlock, Aubameyang returning to the Dortmund side after an internal suspension to make it 1-0.

Shifting the ball through midfield with patience and accuracy, the hosts turned it up a notch as Andriy Yarmolenko flicked the ball through to his teammate smoothly, the Gabonian striker making no mistake beyond the defence as he fired a low shot out of Hugo Lloris' reach.

However, the game would be turned around by the visitors in the second-half, with pressure growing on Peter Bosz as Dortmund were dumped out of the competition.

Harry Kane came back from a disappointing North London Derby to level the score four minutes after the restart, turning well on the edge of the area before wrong-footing Roman Burki with a low shot into the near corner.

Spurs' comeback was sealed around 15 minutes from time, just as Dortmund were preparing to throw the kitchen sink in search of a winner.

Heung-Min Son scored it but the goal came thanks to excellent work from Dele Alli, who twisted and turned through a crowd of defenders before teeing up Son to curl in from the edge of the box.

Tottenham are now free to put their feet up in the final group game against APOEL, which could potentially see Dortmund relegated to fourth if they don't get a result against Real Madrid.