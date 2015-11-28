FC Barcelona 4-0 Real Sociedad: Barcelona dominant yet again

Barcelona were able to get their sixth straight victory in La Liga with a 4-0 win at home to Real Sociedad following goals from Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Total control

The game started off well for the Catalan side with various chances throughout the 90 minutes. In the first half, Gerónimo Rulli was able to make a good save to stop Suarez’s shot, but this was not to be the last time he was called into action.

The Argentine would be active throughout the entire match with various saves, including one in the 11th minute when a Messi pass was provided to the Brazilian winger Neymar, but Rulli was able to beat him in time to make a great stop. More chances came for Barcelona however as, two minutes later, Suarez was able to flick the ball to find Andres Iniesta, only for the captain’s header to hit the post before being taken away quickly by the Sociedad defence.

The first big chance for the away side came only a minute later when Sergio Canales took a first touch and went for a shot on goal, but then skied the ball high and wide of Claudio Bravo’s goal.

Barcelona would draw first blood in the 21st minute though as Neymar made it 1-0. Messi was able to provide a ball to Dani Alves and the right back squared the ball to the 23-year old who provided a good finish with a tap-in past Rulli.

The Spanish giants would double their lead some 20 minutes later through Suarez. Iniesta provided a ball to Dani Alves and once again, he provided a ball in for the Uruguayan striker, who was able to come in and produce a sensational volley to get his first goal of the match and make it two assists for the Brazilian full-back.

La Pulga returns with a bang

In the second half, Barcelona continued their fine form when in the 51st minute they got their third through Neymar yet again. Iniesta picked out Jeremy Mathieu who in turn found the Brazilian for another tap in and his 14th goal of the season - which sees him lead the way as the top goalscorer in the Spanish league.

Messi, who was making his first start in the league for the Blaugrana since his injury back in September against Las Palmas, was looking for his first goal in La Liga since his return and his first chance came just before the hour from a Neymar pass, his shot fizzing just wide of Rulli’s goal.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, had various chances as well, with a free kick from Carlos Vela saved by Chilean goalkeeper Bravo in the final 20 minutes.

Moments later, Yuri Berchiche was able to find some space, but his chance was wasted as his shot in the box went wide of the near post. Not long after that, Bruma also had a chance of goal with a shot, but was denied at point blank range by Bravo.

In the final minute of the match, Barcelona sealed the win with number four coming from Messi. Following amazing footwork, Neymar played a one-two with Suarez before setting up Messi to score the fourth and final goal of the match and give Barcelona the three points.

With this win, they remain top with 33 points, seven above Atletico Madrid and nine above their bitter rivals Real Madrid with a game to play for both sides. Their next match will be in the Copa Del Rey against Villanovense before their next league match against Valencia next Saturday.

Real Sociedad on the other hand, sit 14th with 12 points and will play midweek in the Copa Del Rey against Las Palmas before their league match next Sunday against Eibar.