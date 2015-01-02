Sevilla v Celta Vigo - Preview

Sevilla host Celta Vigo on Saturday evening in a game between two sides in the top eight of La Liga although there are ten points between the sides.

Sevilla are sixth and just one point behind Valencia in fourth place having played a game less than Los Che. However, that game in hand is against Real Madrid so Unai Emery will know those three points are far from guaranteed.

Sevilla are unbeaten at home having won five of their eight games and come into this game on a run of five games without defeat. Carlos Bacca and Grzegorz Krychowiak have been the standouts for Emery's side with Bacca netting ten league goals and Krychowiak dominating the centre of the park and attracting the attention of various top clubs.

Los Rojiblancos will be without Sebastian Cristoforo, Coke Andujar and Piotr Trochowski for Celta's visit and Emery will have to shuffle his pack as he aims to secure qualification for next seasons Champions League.

Celta are eighth in La Liga but are on a terrible run at the moment and have completely collapsed since beating Barcelona at the Camp Nou in November. They have gone six games without a win in La Liga (five defeats in a row) and have failed to score a goal in that run. Eduardo Berizzo desperately needs that run to end or he could be on the lookout for a new club.

Berizzo's hopes of ending that run this weekend have been dealt a huge blow with Joaquin Larrivey, Nolito and Augusto Fernandez missing the trip through suspension. Larrivey and Nolito have twelve goals between them and it is difficult to see where the goals are coming from for O Celtina.

Sevilla will be rightly favoured to inflict further misery on Celta who would have been low on confidence coming here anyway but with the loss of so many key players it is tough to see anything other than a home win.

Probable Teams

Sevilla - Beto; Diogo, Carrico, Pareja, Tremoulinas; Krychowiak, Mbia; Reyes, Denis, Deulofeu; Bacca.

Celta - Alvarez; Mallo, Fontas, Cabral, Jonny; Hernandez, Krohn-Dehli, Radoja; Orellana, Charles, Santi Mina.