Kevin-Prince Boateng returns to the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt

Attacking midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has returned to the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt following a spell in La Liga with UD Las Palmas.

Boateng and Las Palmas mutually agreed to terminate the Ghanaian's contract last Wednesday, as the German-born midfielder wished to be closer to his family, who still reside in Germany.

The 30-year-old opted to join Die Adler on a two-year deal ahead of the 2017/18 season and wears the number 17 shirt for his new club.

Midfielder happy to return home

Boateng told the club's official website that he "missed Germany" and the move allows him to "come back home as my family means a lot."

He continued by saying that he is "really looking forward to an exciting fight this season" as the Bundesliga "is as balanced as ever".

Frankfurt's sporting director Fredi Bobic admitted that the club have "been in contact with Kevin for a long time" and are pleased to fulfill "his desire to return to Germany."

Bobic described the midfielder as "winner [who] has unwavering will" and is a player who "can play an important role in our team" while also assisting the development of Frankfurt's youth players thanks to his "presence and experience."

Frankfurt acquire a vastly experienced player

Boateng has experience in four of Europe's top leagues after playing for Tottenham and Portsmouth in the Premier League, AC Milan in Serie A, Las Palmas in La Liga and FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

He enjoyed his most successful season in terms of goals last season in Spain, netting 10 goals in 29 games for Las Palmas as he ended the season the club's top scorer.

Internationally Boateng has been capped 15 times by Ghana despite playing for Germany up until under-21 level, and has one World Cup goal to his name after netting in Ghana's 2-1 round of 16 win over the United States in 2010.

Boateng made his debut for Frankfurt in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Freiburg, coming off the bench to play the final 23 minutes of the game.