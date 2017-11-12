Italy vs Sweden Preview: Azzurri face missing first World Cup in 60 years

Sweden will head to the San Siro on Monday night with a slender 1-0 lead against Italy as they look to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia next summer.

However, the Azzurri will be looking to show a reaction to their surprising defeat in Stockholm on Friday night, as they look to avoid missing their first World Cup in six decades.

The only goal of the game came from a corner kick that was headed on by Ola Toivonen and landed at Jakob Johansson, who rifled in a shot that was deflected past a helpless Gianluigi Buffon, less than five minutes after coming on as a substitute at the Friends Arena.

Italy, who looked inferior to their Swede counterparts for most of the game, will be hoping that they can turn the tie around and with the backing of their home fans, be on the plane to Russia in the summer.

Italy have midfield problems

Gian Piero Ventura has been forced into making changes to his starting line-up, with Marco Verratti being suspended for the second-leg as he picked up a caution ruling him out, which could see Jorginho make his debut for his national side.

The Napoli midfielder has had a productive season for the Serie A leaders, however, he has never had to perform for the senior national side, which could be a concern for the Azzurri in a fixture of this magnitude.

Manchester United's Matteo Darmian was Italy's best player during the first-leg and should be in contention to continue in the starting XI, whilst Leonardo Bonucci is expected to play despite breaking his nose in a challenge with Toivonen. 