Marc Cucurella returns to FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have opted to trigger their buy-back clause on left-back Marc Cucurella, signing him for €4 million from Eibar. After Los Armeros had signed the youngster for €2million in late May, the Blaugrana have utilised their rightful option to bring the La Masia graduate back to the Camp Nou.

The 21-year old made 54 appearances for Barcelona’s 'B' side, delivering 8 assists, and had an eventful season in the Basque Country last time around. However, there’s also a chance that he could be sold again during the summer transfer window for a rumoured €10 million amount to gain a small profit on the youngster.

One for the future

The left-back has taken huge strides to assert himself among Spain’s rising defenders in the last few years, performing strongly for Eibar in La Liga last season. He made 31 appearances in the Spanish top flight, scoring a goal and assisting two more to display his significant potential going forward. He also helped his side keep eight clean sheets in the entirety of the campaign and was among Eibar’s brighter youngsters.

Cucurella has also represented Spain at multiple youth levels, but decided upon playing for Catalonia at senior level. Regardless, the left-back is primed to make a bigger impact going forward and be among the league’s more influential full-backs in the next few years.

Whether or not he plays at Barcelona, the 20-year-old’s a hard-working cog intent on earning the spotlight. He’s already showcased his impeccable skill flaunting down the left, but as he gains experience, Cucurella will only grow stronger with his dazzling ability.

Competition for places

Cucurella’s naturally seen as the much-needed competition for Jordi Alba at Barcelona, with the Spanish left-back struggling against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League last season. While the Spanish International is still firmly first-choice, the 20-year-old’s incisive enough going forward to make things difficult for him.

There’s very little back-up in the left-back spot for Barcelona, who rely a lot upon the marauding Alba to cover them in that aspect. Having operated as a left-back and left-winger occasionally for Eibar, Cucurella’s not only capable of blistering runs down the left but very sound with his defensive skills, too.

If the Blaugrana want to fire on all cylinders next season, they need ample cover in every position. Of course, trusting upon an inexperienced Cucurella’s a big risk, but it’s one they should take to amplify Alba’s effectiveness down the left as well.