Nabil Fekir completes shock move to Real Betis

Nabil Fekir has completed a spectacular move to Real Betis for around €20 million from Olympique Lyonnais in what perhaps comes as the most shocking transfer of the summer.

The 26-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the La Liga side, who’ve managed a real coup with the French star.

Fekir also made the headlines last season after almost moving to Liverpool, but problems during his medical put an end to that. After spending nearly seven years at Lyon, the French star was tipped for a move to the Premier League but decided against it to kickstart a new journey in Spain.

Bigger challenge

By moving to a mid-table La Liga side like Real Betis, Fekir has definitely taken a gamble from moving out the football-loving city of Lyon.

However, as not many suitors wanted to pay big on him due to some injury issues, he now has a point to prove at Betis.

Los Verdiblancos are known for their attacking intent and with Fekir’s capture, they’ve set up a formidable attacking-line.

“With the arrival of Fekir, Real Betis acquire creativity, great technique, shooting ability and attacking edge”, Betis’ website claimed after acquiring the skilfull attacking midfielder.

Considering that the 26-year-old scored 69 goals and assisted 46 in 193 appearances for Lyon, there’s little doubt he’ll be lighting La Liga up with his astounding feet.

Of course, getting to Real Madrid or Barcelona’s level with Los Verdiblancos’ humble squad isn’t realistic.

However, by getting that attacking kick with a technical wizard like Fekir, Real Betis can definitely look forward to firing on all cylinders and creating mayhem with their lethal attacking star.

Are Los Verdiblancos' European dreams alive?

While Real Betis did really well in La Liga last season, even defeating Real Madrid in the final matchday, they could only end up a 10th place finish. However, with the addition of a clinical playmaker like Fekir, they could now dream for a potential UEFA Europa League spot next season.

Considering that Espanyol, Getafe, Sevilla and Valencia will all be busy with their European ventures, Los Verdiblancos have enough time and energy to focus on La Liga. With the 26-year-old Frenchman dictating play through the middle and using his creativity to free up Juanmi and Cristian Tello, Betis can roar against La Liga opposition.

With the talented Frenchman, manager Rubi gets his ace in the hole to instil a fearless attacking nature for his side. Of course, dreaming about the UEFA Champions League qualification if premature, but if Betis keep their important core before the transfer window ends, they could ride on Fekir’s brilliance for a strong finish next season.