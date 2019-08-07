Real Betis Season Preview: Can Fekir's arrival inspire European push

The 2018-19 season was generally considered unsuccessful for Real Betis, despite reaching the Copa del Rey semi-finals, they failed to build on the previous season's sixth placed finish. With their Europa League campaign perhaps taking its toll on the squad, the Seville outfit ultimately finished the season in 10th, but those around the club believe it was just a blip and that they will be pushing for continental qualification once more this time around.

Transfer Business Overview

Despite only completing a permanent move from PSG earlier this summer, Betis were unable to withhold the advances of Tottenham Hotspur when it came to last season's top scorer Giovani Lo Celso. The Argentinian joined Spurs on a season-long loan for a fee of £14.4million with an option to buy on the final day of the Premier League transfer window.

World Cup winner Nabil Fekir has been added to the midfield as a potential replacement, joining from Lyon for a cut-price £17.78million as he approached the end of his deal with the French club. The arrival of the attacking midfielder shows the level of ambition at Betis ahead of the new season.

Alfonso Pedraza has joined on loan from Villarreal to provide a threat on the left flank, whilst Juanmi, Emerson and Dani Martin have also arrived during the off-season.

The summer has not passed without key departures, however, with Pau Lopez moving to Roma for £21.15million and European Under-21 Champion Junior Firpo joining Barcelona for £16.2million.

Therefore, new manager Rubi may still add a left-sided full-back before the deadline, along with another goalkeeper even if just to provide cover for Martin and Joel Robles. Betis also appear slightly lacking upfront following Sergio Leon's departure to Levante for £3.6million.

Manager - Rubi

49-year-old gaffer Rubi will take charge of his first season at the Benito Villamarin Stadium having replaced Quique Setien over the summer. He joins straight off the back of guiding Espanyol to a seventh place finish and a spot in the Europa League in his sole season in Catalonia.

The Spaniard won promotion to La Liga with Huesca in 2017-18 the season before and has also had spells as manager of Gijon, Levante and Valladolid in the last five years.

Player to Watch - Nabil Fekir

French playmaker Fekir scored 69 times and assisted a further 46 in his 193 games for Lyon, prior to his move to Betis ahead of this season. Having been strongly linked with Liverpool last summer, his arrival at the club can be seen as quite a coup for Rubi.

The transfer saga with Liverpool may have had an affect on Fekir in his final year with OL, but he still contributed to 16 goals, across 24 league starts. However, still aged just 26, Fekir's stats give reason for Betis fans to be excited, as he paired an 85.2% passing accuracy with 1.8 key passes per game in 2018-19.

One for the Future - Diego Lainez

After joining from Club America in January for £12.6million, the Mexican forward went on to make 14 appearances in the league and became the first player born this century to play in La Liga. The teenager will be expected to add to the one goal he notched last term, however, due to the departures of Lo Celso and Leon detracting from the club's goalscoring threat.

Predicted Finish - 9th

Unlike last season, a lack of Thursday night European football will allow Rubi to maintain a level of freshness amongst his players that was lacking at points last term.

Fekir's addition shows the club's ambition and even with Lo Celso's departure, Betis have one of Europe's best midfields thanks to William Carvalho still being at the club along with Fekir.

A strong push for a European place will likely rest on whether Rubi can sign a replacement for Firpo and get in a new striker to replace Lo Celso's output in front of goal.