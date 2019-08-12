Real Madrid Season Preview: Big recovery needed at The Bernabeu

Real Madrid head into the 2019/20 La Liga campaign looking to better a severely disappointing season last time out.

Los Blancos finished third and huge 19 points behind eventual champions Barcelona last year so boss Zinedine Zidane will be hoping to impress again in his first full season since returning to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Transfer Business

A major summer was always going to be likely in order to make up the gap on Barcelona.

Eden Hazard was secured early before being joined by Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo and one of the signings of the summer in Luka Jovic. His goals for Frankfurt last year indicate he could really add quality to the Real frontline.

There has also been a raft of departures to allow for the incomings. Theo Hernandez has gone to Milan but it's the sale of Marcos Llorente to cross City neighbours Atletico Madrid that has raised a few eyebrows with many believing this to be an major oversight from those in charge.

Zidane has loaned out his son Luca to Racing Santander whilst wonderkid in waiting Martin Odegaard will once again spend time away from the Spanish capital, this time with Real Sociedad.

Perhaps the most important transfer news is that of a non transfer. The former French No10 demanded the arrival of Paul Pogba from Manchester United but a deal was unable to be struck and he remains at Old Trafford for now.

Early Season Form

As usual with the big European sides Real Madrid have spent their pre season playing glamour friendlies.

They've won a couple, drawn a couple and lost more than you'd expect however a 7-3 defeat to Simeone's Atletico has done nothing to provide optimism for the coming season. Nor has the 18 goals conceded in just seven matches.

Player To Watch: Eden Hazard

When you decide to pay a reported £100m for a player he has to deliver.

Hazard had carried Chelsea at times but on other occasions he has been found absent. He's been bought as the Galactico replacement for Ronaldo and he's got a lot of eyes on him already.

One For The Future: Luka Jovic

Having formed a goal laden partnership with now West Ham United man Sebastian Haller, it was only a matter of time before a transfer deal was struck for Jovic. He scored 25 goals last season as he helped Frankfurt to the semi-final of the Europa League.

He's quick, powerful and knows where the net is and at just 21-years-old, the Serbian striker has a massive future in the game if his recent performances are anything to go by.

If they can provide him with the service, he's capable of amassing a sizeable tally in Spain.

Predicted Finish

Barcelona are still the team to beat in La Liga therefore a title will depend on the performance of Messi and co.

This could be another disappointing season for Los Blancos; second place looks to be the best they can realistically hope for. A Madrid shootout for the runners up place appears to be the main battle that will be had towards the top of the table.