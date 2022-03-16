West Ham United vs Sevilla preview: How to watch, kick off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

SEVILLA, SPAIN - MARCH 10: Marcos Acuna of Sevilla FC and Michail Antonio of West Ham in action during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 match between Sevilla FC and West Ham United at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium on March 10, 2022, in Sevilla, Spain. (Photo By Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images)

It's the second legs of the Europa League Round of 16 this Thursday, with teams from across the continent vying it out to be among the final eight in the quarter final draw, which is set to take place on Friday afternoon.

Arguably the biggest tie at this stage of the competition is between West Ham United and Sevilla, who will face off against one another at the London Stadium, with the Spanish side a goal up on aggregate.

David Moyes' team would have been expecting a tough time against a group of players who currently sit second in the La Liga table, so to have come back from the away game with the tie still in the balance is a commendable achievement.

Still, the Scot probably wasn't hugely enamoured with the display he saw from the sidelines, with the 90 minutes a week ago fairly cagey, and the deadlock only broken by some poor marking by the Hammers at a set piece.

Meanwhile, Julen Lopetegui may be feeling similar levels of dissatisfaction - while his side may have the lead in the tie, it is far from over and a trip to the London Stadium isn't easy for any side.

Nevertheless, he should be confident in his team's ability to not only see out the lead that they currently possess - they have the best defensive record in Spain - but also add to their lead and make their advantage more secure too.

Team News

West Ham United

Speaking to the media before the game, Moyes said: 'I couldn't tell you exactly if they're [Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell] fit. We'll wait and assess them tomorrow to see how they are. Jarrod Bowen's not available. Jarrod probably won't be available until [...] after the international break.'

In a way, Hammers' fans were probably left with more questions than they had before the press conference based on Moyes' answers - effectively, with regards to Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell: it's touch and go.

One more concrete bit of news the 58-year-old did announce on Wednesday was that Jarrod Bowen will miss this fixture, and that really could be a big blow given the influence the Englishman has had for his side this season.

Sevilla

As for Sevilla, their team tomorrow night won't include Lucas Ocampos after the 27-year-old picked up a yellow card in the first leg which, owing to previous bookings in this competition, means he must serve a one match suspension.

Various players missed the club's most recent game against Rayo Vallecano at the weekend, including stalwart centre back Diego Carlos and pacy winger Papu Gomez too, and they haven't been picked for the travelling squad for this one either.

It isn't all bad news though, as Lopetegui will be delighted to see both Thomas Delaney, absent last time due to suspension, and Ivan Rakitic return, the latter of whom missed the first leg due to a stomach problem

Predicted Lineups

West Ham United (4-3-3):

Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Fredericks; Lanzini, Rice, Soucek; Fornals, Yarmolenko, Benrahma

Sevilla (4-2-3-1):

Bono; Navas, Kounde, Gudelj, Acuna; Rakitic, Delaney; Corona, Munir, Martial; En-Nesyri

Form Guide

West Ham United

Coming off the back of the defeat to their upcoming opponents, many might have thought that the trip out to Seville followed by a tough home game against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa on Sunday might have been too much for West Ham.

That did not turn out to be the case whatsoever though, as the Hammers put the loss behind them and produced an impressive 2-1 win over an in-form Villa side, courtesy of goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Pablo Fornals.

Sevilla

In much the same way, there was probably an expectation among both players, fans and staff alike that Sevilla, after an important win in Europe, would cruise to victory against mid-table Rayo Vallecano, despite being away.

However, with a rotated squad on show the visitors fell behind just after the half time interval, forcing the second-place side into multiple changes, but even they weren't enough to grind out a win, instead picking up a disappointing 1-1 draw in the end.

Ones To Watch

Declan Rice

As mentioned on multiple occasions previously, it was far from West Ham's greatest performance a week ago, with the attack blunted and the defence opening up, albeit just on one occasion, to allow the hosts to find the back of the net.

That said, one player who did put in a respectable performance was that of 23-year-old midfielder Declan Rice, who completed 50 of the 51 passes he attempted on the continent, a standard that has come to be expected of him.

Playing as de-facto captain in most games (Mark Noble doesn't feature as much nowadays), the England International has certainly stepped up for his team, and fans will be hoping he can do so once again on Thursday night in East London.

Munir El Haddaddi

As for the club from Andalusia, in South Western Spain, the player to watch is one who made the key difference in giving his side the tight advantage that they have in this crucial second leg where a quarter final place is up for grabs.

Munir El Haddaddi may not have been particularly prolific so far during this season, but the 26-year-old's sublime half volley from a free kick swung in by Marcos Acuna proved he has excellent ability if he gets the chance to show it.

Plus, he appears as though he may be coming into a little patch of form, with two goals in his most recent four games in all competitions, so another one in the English capital to add to that run doesn't seem unlikely either.

Previous Meetings

Prior to the first leg which took place last week, there haven't been any other times when these two sides have met one another in a competitive game, so there's not much in terms of recent form to take a look at.

Of course, Sevilla did come out on top at their home stadium, so will have both the lead on aggregate and advantage in confidence for this second ever meeting, though West Ham are far from out of this competition yet.

How To Watch

Anyone wanting to catch this second leg clash live on TV in the UK can do so on BT Sport, whose live coverage of the game, including all the pre-match build-up and analysis, will begin on BT Sport 2 from 7:15 PM GMT.

As for when the game itself gets underway, that's scheduled for 45 minutes later at 8:00 PM GMT, and just as a reminder, if the scores are level at the end of 90 minutes, the prospect of extra time is a very real possibility, and of course after that, penalties.