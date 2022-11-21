Aliou Cisse says absence of Sadio Mane is loss for "people all over the world"

Senegal manager Aliou Cisse feels the loss of Sadio Mane will be felt by fans across the footballing world, not just in his side as the forward has been ruled out of the tournament with a leg injury.

Mane suffered damage to his right fibula playing for Bayern Munich and the 46-year-old manager confirmed he would play no part in the 2022 World Cup four days before the Lions face the Netherlands in their Group A opener.

Cisse and Diatta on the loss of Mane

The Senegal boss feels the world soccer showpiece is poorer without the presence of last year's Ballon d'Or runner-up.

"We're not just talking about the Senegalese people here. I think people all over the world.

"The whole football family is saddened by what has happened because he was the second best player in the world and he represents the African continent, as well as representing Senegal.

"It's very, very sad for him. Especially, we wish him a speedy recovery. I hope he gets back to playing football as quickly as possible."

Forward Krepin Diatta added "when you talk about the spirit and the morale, of course, it affects you. He is our best player. He's a leader in that respect. Of course, we would have liked him to be here but God decided otherwise."

He added "we do though still have a very strong mentality, we comfotable being together" and while conceded "it's a big loss", Diatta also said "we have a strong mentality.

"We show teamwork and we're good together. And i'm sure we're going to get one good results at this World Cup."

"He's got a lot to prove"

Senegal's starting goalkeeper is Edouard Mendy, who is backing up Kepa Arrizabalaga at Chelsea, but despite not seeing as much of the pitch as he would like, Cisse is still confident in his quality.

"I've no doubt about his quality as a goalkeeper and i'm sure that he is going to prove during this World Cup that he is one of those top goalkeepers.

"So hopefully he'll have an excellent tournament. He's got a lot to prove, but he's going to rise to that challenge i'm sure."