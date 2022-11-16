World Cup: Sixteen months after heartbreak and spotlight is back on England

No sooner had England lost the European Championship final to Italy on penalties than Gareth Southgate started looking ahead to the World Cup. The one-year postponement of Euro 2020 and the winter scheduling of the 2022 World Cup meant that only 16 months separated the two tournaments.

The days immediately after England fell narrowly short against Italy at Wembley were tough for Southgate, his staff and the players. The disappointment that came from defeat in the final didn’t completely overshadow the pride of reaching the showpiece game — the semi-final win over Denmark was the national team’s best evening in over 50 years — but a bad taste lingered in the mouth on the morning after the final.

Not only had England agonisingly lost out on securing their first piece of silverware since 1966 but there had also been fan disorder inside and outside the national stadium in the build-up to the final with ticketless yobs trying to storm Wembley. What’s more, after the game, England’s black players — Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho — suffered terrible racial abuse after missing their spot-kicks.

Saka is consoled by Southgate after Euro 2020 loss (Getty)

A mixture of those events led to a sombre Southgate holding his final media briefing of the tournament a little over 18 hours after the final whistle. When questions came about the abuse some of his players had suffered and whether his tactics were undone by the more astute Italy manager, Roberto Mancini, Southgate cut a rather despondent figure.

The previous four weeks had seen England ride the crest of an emotional wave. Six of their seven games were staged at Wembley, which only added to the growing national fervour. But in the midst of disappointment and the prospect of having to rally his troops to go again, the England manager took solace from the fact that the next tournament was only around the corner.

And so the next day Southgate and his assistant Steve Holland regrouped at St George’s Park to review Euro 2020, both the positives and negatives. Quickly focus turned to firstly qualifying for Qatar 2022 and the upcoming fixtures against Hungary, Andorra and Poland — the three qualifiers in just six days were only seven weeks away.

Southgate holidayed with his family at the back end of the summer and took time to re-energise himself after admitting to feeling ‘empty’ after a tumultuous month. When the squad next met up in early September, both Southgate and Holland made a conscious effort to speak individually with each player, encouraging them to park the summer and now build towards Qatar 2022.

After an impressive 4-0 victory over Hungary and a hard-earned draw against Poland, England had built on their three earlier World Cup qualifying victories and were already on their way to booking a place in Qatar.

As the months and qualifiers rolled on, thought was given to how much of a rejuvenation this England squad required. When journeying to the final, England appeared to possess most of what they needed — however a more discernible plan B may have been beneficial.

Southgate addresses his squad at Wembley (Getty)

Southgate has long said he picks on form, but there is no doubt that the England manager has his favourites. Whittling down the prospects a little over 12 months out from the start of the World Cup became a key task, but the time for experimentation was extremely limited.

Yet, Southgate still tinkered. England had deployed both a four and three-man defence during the European Championship, and the common consensus was that a 4-3-3 (which they deployed in the final) or 4-2-3-1 formation was best suited to this England cohort, which featured a plethora of attacking talent but few star central defenders.

Tactics and formations do not occupy as large a part of Southgate’s thinking as many assume. He has gone as far as saying that the media and certain supporters are ‘fixated’ with formations and points out that top players are used to playing in different systems. Southgate has also bristled when accused of being outwitted in pressure moments by Mancini and Zlatko Dalic, whose Croatia team defeated England in extra-time of the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

One common theme of the criticism that has come Southgate’s way is his perceived reluctance to ease the handbrake on England’s attack. Southgate is a naturally cautious coach who believes that a successful tournament team is built on a sound defence. Yet he will quickly point you to the 11 goals his team scored at Euro 2020 and the 39 that came across the 10 World Cup qualifiers — albeit minnows San Marino conceded 15 of them.

Southgate and his assistant Steve Holland quickly turned focus towards Qatar 2022 (Getty)

Whichever way England line-up, Southgate says, the emphasis between attack and defence does not change. For him it is much more about personnel than shape.

However, one main concern for Southgate and his staff as England sured up their place at the World Cup was who would be Harry Kane’s understudy. An injury or unlikely suspension to the England captain could be devastating, but Southgate acknowledges that an alternative is needed should such eventualities play out. Dominic Calvert-Lewin had been the chosen one for Euro 2020, but it quickly became clear that his injury issues would prevent him from staking a claim for Qatar.

Southgate, therefore, trialled a number of different options during the winter of 2021. Ollie Watkins received his first international call-up and scored on his Wembley debut. Tammy Abraham,, who took to life at Roma extremely well, was also given a chance. Then Ivan Toney, following a purple patch with Brentford, was selected for England’s September fixtures.

Clearly, none of the trio demonstrated enough to turn Southgate’s head and instead the England manager eventually opted for Callum Wilson to be Kane’s No.2. The Newcastle United striker was the most in-form of those available for selection yet hadn’t been called up by England since 2019.

Southgate has opted for Callum Wilson as Kane's back-up (Getty)

Having answered one squad query rather convolutedly, Southgate had to contend with a few other headaches. It was quickly decided that preparing for the World Cup took precedent throughout 2022 and therefore the Uefa Nations League fixtures against Hungary, Germany and Italy were viewed with a longer-term aim.

Discussion around the first-choice full-backs, amidst the clamour for Trent Alexander-Arnold to be given a proper chance at right back, was played out via airwaves and newspaper columns. Meanwhile, Harry Maguire, who had fell out of favour at Manchester United and was even booed by England supporters at Wembley, had to rely on Southgate’s loyalty rather than recent performances.

England believe they are as ready as can be

Experimentation may have been too strong a word to use for England’s summer Nations League games — rather Southgate tried to give his players minutes, lessening a workload which had become laughable with four games being played in June after a mammoth season. Fatigue no doubt played a part in England losing twice to Hungary and drawing with Germany and Italy, but this was a worrying period for England nonetheless. They were booed off after losing 4-0 to Hungary at Molineux.

The hammering to Hungary left England in a desperate place (Getty)

Finishing the campaign in such concerning fashion was troubling for Southgate, with the England manager coming under intense scrutiny for arguably the first time during his tenure. That England also lost away to Italy and then drew 3-3 with Germany in September to be relegated from Nations League A and finish their preparation for Qatar 2022 with no win from any of their past six games was an unwanted turn of events for the manager.

Such a tail-off would normally have led to more debate going into a tournament, but instead there is an expectation that England will come good again once the competition begins in earnest. That is a compliment to Southgate, who has credit in the bank after the development he has overseen in recent years.

Despite England’s troubling run during the past 12 months when minds have often been elsewhere and performances second best, along the way positives have arisen too: notably Jude Bellingham’s hugely impressive breakthrough during the past year-and-a-half both for Borussia Dortmund and England.

No pre-tournament friendlies have been possible meaning England arrive in Qatar somewhat cold. But the shortened build-up could benefit the players mentally who have landed in the Gulf arguably fresher than for any tournament previously. The long adage that England’s tough and unforgiving domestic season hampers the national team come tournament time will be seen in a different light over the next few weeks.

England arrive in Qatar ahead of unique tournament (Getty)

Most of the players have played more or less continuously since the footballing lockdown in 2020, but have insisted they feel ready for this tournament more so than any in the past. Coming in the middle of the season, this winter World Cup has long been circled by the FA as England’s best chance on the world stage.

Southgate believes he has the right blend in his 26-man squad between attack and defence, mavericks and the steady sorts, experienced players and younger ones — fourteen of them haven’t been to a World Cup before. England believe they are as ready as they can be. Sixteen months later, the spotlight is back on them.