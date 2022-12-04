World Cup 2022 Day 15 Preview: England face Senegal as they aim to join Netherlands and Argentina in quarter-finals

Day 14: Messi mesmerises on millennium appearance as Dutch stylishly see off USA

Embed from Getty Images

The 1,000th senior appearance of Lionel Messi’s stellar career, fittingly, saw the Argentina captain put in a vintage display – and even break new ground.

His superbly precise 35th-minute opener in his nation’s 2-1 win over Australia was his first World Cup knockout-stage goal. An overdue one, perhaps, yet still a goal that was wonderfully timed.

It broke apart a game that, up until then, had contained exceedingly little in the way of goalmouth action.

The excellent Julián Álvarez then doubled the lead in the 57th minute after he nicked the ball from goalkeeper Mathew Ryan and converted.

Craig Goodwin’s long-range effort 20 minutes later was somewhat unfortunately deflected into his own net by Enzo Fernández, cueing a tense finale.

A brilliant Lisandro Martínez challenge on Aziz Behich – after a wonderful weaving run from the Australian left-back – and an excellent last gasp Emiliano Martínez save from Newcastle-bound teenager Garang Kuol, saw them through, though.

It was a thrilling end to another engrossing day, and it set up a mouthwatering quarter-final against the Netherlands at the Lusail Stadium on Friday night.

Embed from Getty Images

The Dutch had secured their place in the last-eight earlier in the day with an impressive 3-1 victory over the USA.

They went ahead in the 10th minute with a goal that may prove a contender for the best of the tournament.

It was a joy to behold as a flowing 21-pass move, which went from their own box to their opponents’ and involved all 11 players in Orange, ended with Memphis Depay coolly sweeping home Denzel Dumfries’ clever cut-back.

Dumfries’ fellow wing-back Daley Blind converted a similar delivery from the Inter Milan man on the stroke of half-time to double the lead.

Then, after Haji Wright did brilliantly to convert a 76th-minute Christian Pulišić delivery, Blind returned the favour in the 81st as Dumfries volleyed home the Ajax defender’s cross from the left.

A fantastic day’s action to start the knockout stages, which only enhances the anticipation heading into Sunday.

Today’s action

France v Poland – 3pm GMT

England v Senegal – 7pm GMT

France v Poland – Round of 16

Kick-off time: 3pm GMT

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Where can I watch? BBC One (UK)

Embed from Getty Images

Poland couldn’t have asked for a much tougher task in their first World Cup knockout match since 1986, but their meeting with the holders looks another enticing match-up.

It would be easy to bill this as Kylian Mbappé against Robert Lewandowski – and, in truth, whichever of those exerts more influence on the game will probably help their team come out on top.

Poland were genuinely turgid in their 2-0 defeat to an admittedly driven Argentina on Wednesday, but the complicated context of Group C almost certainly played a part in that. The result, ultimately, was enough to put them through.

Today’s circumstances are somewhat simpler. Knockout football. Win, one way or another, or go home.

Facing France may suit them. They have the ability to sit in and be solid, while posing a counter-attacking threat through the likes of Lewandowski and the excellent Piotr Zieliński.

Minimising the space that the likes of Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé have to attack feels like a sensible approach – even if they and others are more than adept in tight spaces, too.

France ought to edge this one, but they’ll be very aware that their opponents are more than capable of hurting them – not least through Lewandowski, genuinely one of the best out and out centre forwards the game has seen in recent years.

England v Senegal – Round of 16

Kick-off time: 7pm GMT

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Where can I watch? ITV1 (UK)

Embed from Getty Images

Aiming to face the winner of that tie in the quarter-final scheduled for Saturday night are the Three Lions and the Lions of Teranga. Cue ‘Roar’-based headlines and the like.

On a genuine level, though, this feels a match that could be shaped by tenacity and tempo to an extent not seen in too many contests so far at this World Cup.

Both Gareth Southgate and Aliou Cissé’s side are very capable technically and physically and have the potential to thrive upon turnovers and the spaces they can create.

Senegal have done superbly in the absence of the talismanic figure of Sadio Mané, who was injured playing for Bayern Munich shortly before the tournament. The African champions have proven, once more, just how rounded a team and squad they are.

That will likely enhance their belief that they can put in a strong display in the absence of another of their leading players, Everton’s Idrissa Gana Gueye, who is suspended after picking up two bookings in the group stage.

The likes of midfielder Pathé Ciss and forward Ismaïla Sarr have more than stepped up to the plate, while captain Kalidou Koulibaly remains a commanding centre-back presence.

England, meanwhile, look to have a full range of options – although Ben White did head home for personal reasons a few days ago and is not expected to rejoin the camp.

Reports on Sunday morning suggested Bukayo Saka is likely to start, after he dropped out of the starting lineup for the 3-0 win over Wales.

His unique combination of dynamism and awareness could well be key, while it will be interesting to see if Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford – Tuesday’s goalscorers – remain in the team in support of Harry Kane up-top.

The England skipper, in all likelihood, will sense that he is due a goal, having not yet scored at the tournament. The 2018 Golden Boot winner, and England fans, will be hoping that proves the case.

If he, or others, can pose the kind of threat they did against Iran and Wales then Southgate’s team will give themselves an excellent chance of progressing to that quarter-final on Saturday night.