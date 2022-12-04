France 3-1 Poland. Giroud breaks Henry's record as France qualify for the last eight

France eased past Poland 3-1 at Al Thumama Stadium to progress to the last eight of the World Cup.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring and in doing so became France's all-time top goal scorer following a lovely clipped finish. Kylian Mbappé then arrived to the party and scored two stunning goals to put France 3-0 ahead.

Poland scored a consolation in stoppage time through a Robert Lewandowski penalty, but it was to no avail and France progress.

It was no surprise to see France make nine changes from the 1-0 defeat against Tunisia, with Didier Deschamps starting the same line-up that beat Denmark in their second group game to secure their place in the last 16.

The only players who remain from that Tunisia defeat on Wednesday are Raphael Varane and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Poland made two changes from Wednesday's 2-0 defeat to Argentina. Jakub Kaminski and Sebastian Szymanski replaced Krystian Bielik and Karol Swiderski.

Robert Lewandowski was back up top as the lone striker in Poland's 4-1-4-1 formation.

Story of the Match

Given the contrasting performances of both sides at this World Cup so far, it was unsurprising that France dominated the opening phases of the game.

Kylian Mbappé looked up to the occasion and created the World Champions first chance when his teasing ball found Ousmane Dembélé at the back post, with the Barcelona man failing to get a shot off.

Tchouameni then forced the in-form Wojciech Szczęsny into a fine stop when the Monaco youngster unleashed a fierce drive from just outside the box.

Poland were living dangerously defending so deep and nearly conceded in comical fashion 20 minutes in. Theo Hernández's cross forced an almighty scramble in the Poland box, with Antoine Griezmann nearly converting through a nonchalant back heel before Poland could clear.

Poland then had their first sight of goal and no guessing who was involved. The White Reds were forcing some combative midfield tussles and Lewandowski was right in the mix, winning the ball off Tchouameni high up the pitch and fizzing a venomous shot that just went wide of Hugo Lloris' post.

On the half-hour mark, France had their best chance. Przemysław Frankowski blindly passed the ball straight to Griezmann who immediately released Dembélé down the right-hand side. He squared across the box and Giroud was inches away from tapping home. Huge let-off for Poland.

Remarkably, given the way the game was developing, Poland should have taken the lead. Frankowski skipped past Jules Koundé and crossed for Piotr Zieliński, whose first time shot was hit straight at Lloris. The rebound fell kindly for Jakub Kamiński whose effort was cleared off the line by Varane. France narrowly escaping from a huge scare.

Poland were defensively resolute for 43 minutes and capitulated with half-time beckoning. Mbappé again was the instigator as he slipped a lovely disguised ball through for Giroud, who showed immense composure to slot past Szczęsny. It was goal number 52 for Les Bleus and Giroud is now France's all-time top goal-scorer, eclipsing the record initially held by Thierry Henry.

Having gone 1-0 down, the onus was now on Poland to come out of their shell, which ultimately benefitted France. Dembélé caught Bartosz Bereszyński high up the pitch and exploited the space in behind but failed to find any blue shirts in the box.

Mbappé nearly got his fourth goal of the tournament when he jinked his way through the hapless Poland midfield and saw his shot deflect just wide of the post. On the hour mark and France were completely in control of this tie.

Poland had much more possession in the second half but it was more down to the fact that France wanted their opposition to have the ball and looked to counter on the Polish whenever their attacks broke down.

Giroud nearly extended his newly acquired accolade when he nearly converted Koundé's cross with a trademark flick on.

Poland were struggling when in possession and their only notable chance came 20 minutes from time. Lewandowski won a free-kick, and the resulting cross was headed over by Kamil Glik.

Then came the killer blow from France and who else other than Kylian Mbappé. France countered following a prolonged period of possession from Poland. Giroud found Dembélé who then found Mbappé in acres of space on the left. The PSG man squared up to Glik and whipped a fierce drive past Szczęsny to grab his fourth goal of the tournament and his ninth World Cup goal for France. Only the great Just Fontaine has more with 13.

Poland had all the ball for the last 10 minutes of the game but were unable to break down France's indomitable back line.

Mbappé then had the final say in stunning fashion. He received the ball inside the area and curled an unstoppable shot past Szczęsny to further extend his lead at the top of the World Cup goalscoring charts.

Deep into stoppage time and there was a consolation for Poland. Dayot Upamecano was adjudged to have handballed in the area and Poland were awarded a penalty.

Having missed the first and being allowed to retake following a French infringement, Lewandowski converted at the second time of asking and individually relished in what will most likely be his last appearance at a World Cup.

Poland can be proud of getting to the round of 16 but will be largely disappointed with the game. The drop-off in quality in the second half was too much and France had too much firepower to overhaul them.

France will now prepare for the quarterfinals and will play the winner of England vs Senegal. Les Bleus' World Cup defence rolls on.

Player of the Match

Despite Giroud's record-breaking goal, Kylian Mbappé's stunning brace stole the show. The young prodigy now has five goals at this World Cup and is on odds on favourite to win the Golden Boot. The first was trademark Mbappé but the second was a moment of magic, a curling shot beating arguably the best goalkeeper we've seen at this World Cup so far. Another crowning moment in an already illustrious growing career for Mbappé.