Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 16, 2023

The last match of gameweek 16 see’s Bayer Leverkusen travel to the Rhineland in search of three points as they try and climb the Bundesliga table.

Borussia Mönchengladbach go into the match with the relief that the long transfer saga involving their number one has finally concluded.

Yann Sommer, who was Die Fohlen’s starting keeper since his move from Basel in 2014 has left in the January window to fill Manuel Neuer’s gloves at Champions Bayern Munich.

Sommer has been replaced quickly with fellow Swiss keeper, Jonas Omlin signing on a four-year deal from Montpellier.

After three wins on the bounce before the Bundesliga broke for the World Cup, new Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso will be looking for his side to kick-off from where they left off in 2022.

Despite continuing speculation over the future of star winger, Moussa Diaby, the Werkself go into the second part of the season with a settled squad who has the return of Florian Wirtz to look forward to.

Team News

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Ahead of their return to action there is slight worry in Gladbach that Marcus Thuram might not be fully fit for the league’s resumption.

Daniel Farke said during the week “it’s nothing serious, we’ll have to look at him day by day”.

Die Fohlen’s top goal scorer this term would be a huge miss for Farke’s men.

The only other injury of note for Die Fohlen is Yvandro Borges Sanches who will miss the game with a hip flexor strain.

Bayer Leverkusen

There is two bits of positive news for the Werkself as the Bundesliga returns.

The much awaited return of Florian Wirtz after his long spell out with a cruciate ligament injury is the big news from the Werkself.

But there was more good news with Charles Aranguiz back out on the grass training individually after his calf injury in October 2022.

Unfortunately though the Werkself will have to continue without their talismanic striker, Patrik Schick as he still hasn’t recovered from his groin injury in November 2022.

Likely Lineups

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Omlin, Scally, Friedrich, Elvedi, Bensebaïni, Koné, Weigl, Hofmann, Kramer, Plea, Ngoumou

Bayer Leverkusen

Hradecky, Tah, Tapsoba, Hincapie, Frimpong, Andrich, Palacios, Bakker, Wirtz, Diaby, Hlozek

Key Players

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Manu Koné

The topic of a lot of transfer speculation, Manu Koné has been a revelation in the heart of Die Fohlen’s midfield this campaign.

The Frenchman has formed a good partnership with Julian Weigl in the center of the park, which has allowed Christoph Kramer to play higher up the pitch in a move which has revitalised his career.

The 21-year-old has caught the eye of many big clubs such as Liverpool and Newcastle United but Die Fohlen will hope this speculation doesn’t distract the youngster as they try and push into the European spaces in the remainder of the season.

Bayer Leverkusen: Florian Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen’s very own young star will make his long awaited return to the Bundesliga on Sunday after 10 months out with injury.

The midfield maestro was the youngest player to reach 50 Bundesliga appearances and will be looking to hit the ground running once again.

The 19-year-old scored seven goals last term and notched up a further 10 assists to his name.

Bayer Leverkusen have struggled this season without him and Patrik Schick so they will be hoping the young man can find his form quickly.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match will be played at the home of the Die Fohlen, Borussia Park.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this matchday 16 fixture is scheduled to be at 16:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

The match will be available to watch for UK viewers on Sky Sports Football while US fans will be able to watch the game on ESPN+.