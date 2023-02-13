PSG vs Bayern Munich: UEFA Champions League Preview, Round of 16, 2023

Bayern Munich travel to the French capital to face a struggling PSG side of late, as the sides face off in the Round of 16 of this season's UEFA Champions League.

PSG's last two games in all competitions have ended in defeat, including a derby defeat against Marseille in the Coupe De France, but Christophe Galtier's side will be looking to put that behind them as they go in search of success on the European stage.

German champions Bayern have lost just once this season with Julian Nagelsmann at the helm. However, three draws in a row in January has left the Bundesliga title race wide open, which may be an unnecessary distraction ahead of a huge clash in the Champions League.

Team News

Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer is out for the rest of the season meaning Yann Sommer will be between the sticks for Nagelsmann's side.

Sadio Mane and Noussair Mazraoui are also still out of the action, whilst Lucas Hernandez is also set to miss out for the rest of the campaign.

Joao Cancelo is set to remain in Nagelsmann's starting eleven after joining from Manchester City in the January transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain

Galtier could have some crucial first-team players missing against Munich tomorrow night.

Kylian Mbappe has been missing from action in the past few weeks and could remain out of the squad.

Renato Sanches and Nordi Mukiele are set to miss out with the pair carrying knocks.

However, Lionel Messi could be back in the side after missing PSG's defeat at Monaco last time out.

Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich

Sommer, Cancelo, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Coman, Musiala, Gnabry, Müller

Paris Saint-Germain

Donnarumma, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Ramos, Hakimi, Verratti, Ruiz, Mendes, Vitinha, Neymar, Messi

Key Players

Paris Saint-Germain - Achraf Hakimi

If Kylian Mbappe starts there is no question he will have an impact on this tie.

However, Hakimi will be vital to Mbappe's contribution to the French side.

Coming off the back of a successful World Cup campaign with Morrocco, he has continued his good performances for PSG.

The pace he possesses will also be crucial in defending against a quick Bayern Munich side, with the Morrocan needing to be at his best to keep tabs with the Munich wingers.

Bayern Munich - Thomas Müller

With Robert Lewandoski gone, Müller performing well in the Champions League has never been so important for Munich.

The attacker had ten goals in the three previous Champions League campaigns and has already bagged one so far this season.

With eight goal contributions in the Bundesliga this season, Müller will play a significant role if Nagelsmann's side are to take a result back to the Allianz Arena.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes in the French capital.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 20:00 BST on Tuesday evening.

How can I watch?

The game will be available on BT Sport 2 and BTSport.com in the UK.

You can also follow all the news and views right here on VAVEL UK.