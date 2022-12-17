Croatia 2-1 Morocco: Orsic's wonderstrike secures bronze for Croatia in Doha

Morocco's sensational FIFA World Cup journey came to a disappointing end as Croatia claimed the bronze medals at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Croatia took an early lead through a magnificent diving header before Morocco swiftly equalised minutes later with a header of their own. However, it was a moment of magic from Dinamo Zagreb's Mislav Orsic that secured back-to-back World Cup medals for the Balkan nation.

Despite the disappointment, Morocco can take great pride in defeat having secured the best-ever finish at a World Cup finals for an African nation.

Story of the match

Croatia entered the match having made five changes from their semi-final defeat to Argentina. Head coach Zlatko Dalic opted to change to a 3-5-2 as Josip Stanisic and Josip Sutalo replaced Josip Juranovic and Dejan Lovren in front of Dominik Livakovic.

Ivan Perisic moved to right wing-back alongside a midfield three of Lovro Majer, Mateo Kovacic and Luka Modric, who were accompanied by Orsic at left wing-back.

Marko Livaja made his second start of the tournament in the place of Mario Pasalic and partnered Andrej Kramaric up front.

Morocco were forced into changes from their defeat to France as Romain Saiss and Nayef Aguerd sat out and were replaced by Achraf Dari and Jawad El Yamiq to make up a back four alongside Achraf Hakimi and Yahya Attiat-Allah, who replaced Noussair Mazraoui.

18-year-old Bilal El Khannouss was given his FIFA World Cup debut in favour of breakout star Azzedine Ounahi, and partnered Sofyan Amrabat and Abdelhamid Sabiri in midfield.

Walid Regragui named an unchanged front three as Hakim Ziyech, Sofiane Boufal and Youssef En Nesyri lead the line.

It was almost an extraordinary start for Croatia as sloppy play from Morocco in their own area ended in Yassine Bounou almost passing the ball into his own net in the opening minutes.

Croatia took the lead in the 7th-minute with a beautifully worked free-kick. Majer chipped the ball into the path of Perisic to head the ball into the direction of Gvardiol who produced a brilliant diving header that left the goalkeeper helpless.

Less than two minutes later Morocco equalised. Ziyech's free-kick from wide hit the first man but Modric directed the ball into his own six-yard box and Achraf Dari headed past Livakovic from close range.

The game's tempo slowed down for a period after Morocco's goal, then Bono was forced into action in the 24th-minute, initially spilling Modric's left-footed strike through a crowd before clawing the ball away from an advancing Livaja.

Morocco went close after a brilliant passage of play from Hakimi and Ziyech on the right, but the former put too much power on his cross and the move came to nothing.

Morocco continued to cause problems with their link-up play, and came close to taking the lead as En Nesyri met Ziyech's corner at the near post and his header flashed across the face of the goal in the 35th-minute.

Against the run of play Croatia took the lead just before half-time. After El Khannouss was dispossessed on the edge of the area, Livaja set up Orsic to produce a first-time curling effort from just inside the left of the area that flew of the post and into the far corner. Bounou got a touch but it was not enough.

Orsic came close to getting his second of the game soon after the interval as he cut inside from the left to unleash a right-footed shot but it deflected off the back of El Yamiq and into the side netting.

Aside from Croatia's early chance, the first 20 minutes of the half proved to be uneventful. Then Morocco's centre-back injury woes went from bad to worse as Dari and El Yamiq had to come within three minutes of each other just after the hour mark.

The match sparked into life with less than 20 minutes to go as Croatia were denied a penalty after Amrabat brought down Gvardiol in the area, then Livakovic did well to close down the angle and block a close range shot from En Nesyri at the back post.

Kovacic had a great chance to kill the game in the 87th-minute when Orsic passed him the ball in the area, he did the hard work to beat Hakimi but dragged his left-footed strike wide of the post.

Morocco pushed on for an equaliser with six minutes of stoppage-time added on and came so close when En Nesyri leapt above Perisic in the area but his header looped agonisingly onto the roof of the net.

Player of the match - Josko Gvardiol

The man with the mask was once again a Croatian hero as he produced a standout performance against Morocco this afternoon.

He showed great maturity in defence, nullifying a dangerous attack consisting of Ziyech, En Nesyri and Boufal with his brilliant reading of the game.

He opened the scoring with a magnificent diving header and continued to contribute in attack, and he was cruelly denied a penalty when Amrabat clipped his foot as he ran onto a pass, in a move that he started when he intercepted Ziyech's pass in his own half.