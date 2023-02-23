RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 22, 2023

Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig were both in European action midweek but now turn their attentions back to the Bundesliga on Saturday as they try and book a place in the Champions League once again next season.

RB Leipzig drew 1-1 at home against Manchester City keeping them well in contention to book a place in the last eight.

The Eagles on the other hand had a night to forget as they lost 2-0 to Napoli at the Deutsche Bank Park meaning they have a tough task at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium to make the quarter-finals.

The teams are 5th and 6th in the Bundesliga respectfully meaning this is a must win clash for both as they look to make the Champions League once again and being four and five points of top of the table means they still have a chance of winning the Meisterschale.

RB Leipzig

The home side are still without number one goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi who continues to recover from a knee injury.

The Red Bulls are also without Spanish International Dani Olmo and Abdou Diallo.

Christopher Nkunku returned from injury midweek against Manchester City in the Champions League and will be hoping to get more minutes once again as he ups his recovery.

Eintracht Frankfurt

As Oliver Glasner said in his pre-match press conference, his Frankfurt side “almost” have a fully fit squad.

The only injured player going into this weekend’s match is Junior Dina Ebimbe who has an ankle injury.

After European disappointment midweek with a red card, star man Randal Kolo Muani will be looking to bounce back when he travels to Leipzig.

Likely Lineups

RB Leipzig

Blaswich, Klostermann, Orbán, Gvardiol, Raum, Schlager, Haidara, Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Werner, Silva

Eintracht Frankfurt

Trapp, Tuta, Jakic, Ndicka, Knauff, Sow, Kamada, Max, Götze, Lindstrøm, Kolo Muani

Key Players

RB Leipzig: Dominik Szoboszlai

The Hungarian International had a slow start to life in Germany but this season he has grown into the role of the main striker.

The 22-year-old has four goals and eight assists so far this season making him the club’s top provider.

Dominik Szoboszlai will be the main man on the weekend linking up with fellow playmaker Emil Forsberg.

Eintracht Frankfurt: Randal Kolo Muani

The Frenchman had a night to forget on Tuesday as he was sent off in the Eagles Champions League last 16 first leg tie against Napoli.

The 24-year-old will be looking to put that behind him and continue his sensational form in the Bundesliga.

The striker has 10 goals and 10 assists this season, which has made him a target for many of Europe’s top clubs.

Between now and the end of the season the forward will be looking to finish the campaign strong if it is to be his last at the club.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The Saturday match is being played at the Red Bull Arena.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this round 22 match is scheduled to be at 14:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

The match won’t be available for UK viewers or US viewers but you can follow all the news and views as they happen right here with VAVEL.