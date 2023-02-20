Liverpool vs Real Madrid: UEFA Champions League Preview, Round of 16, 2023

Anfield will host what promises to be an intense and exciting night under the floodlights between two of Europe's footballing giants.

Liverpool will be looking to continue their recent run of form, which has seen them defeat both Everton and Newcastle 2-0 in comfortable fashion, making top four a realistic prospect.

However, the Reds, who currently sit in eighth, have suffered a season to forget - losing more games already than in the entirety of last year's campaign.

Off the pitch, Reds supporters were delighted to hear about the potential sale of the club this season, with some fans dislike of current owners, Fenway Sports Group, publicly known.

However, their hopes were crushed yesterday afternoon as John Henry insisted that the American investment group will not be selling Liverpool.

The two sides have been very familiar with each other's presence in the competition, recently meeting twice in the final, with Madrid triumphant in 2018 and 2022.

The Spaniards left with the trophy on both occasions, securing their 13th and 14th Champions League titles.

The hosts have also had recent triumph in this competition as they managed to get their hands on the famous trophy in 2019, cruising past Tottenham Hotspur in the final with a 2-0 victory.

Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate look dejected after the Champions League final loss (Photo: Javier Soriano/AFP via GETTY Images)

Real Madrid go into this tie as group F winners, although they finished on less points than Liverpool, who finished second behind Napoli.

Los Blancos sit second in La Liga, eight points behind rivals Barcelona. However, last week they picked up more silverware to add to their impressive trophy cabinet as they defeated Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup final. They will look to end this season with more trophies to their name, with tomorrow night being a crucial game in the journey, especially since Klopp's men have only faced one last 16 exit in the last five years.

Team News

Liverpool

Liverpool's success over Newcastle at the weekend came at quite the cost, as Darwin Nunez was forced off just before the hour mark with a painful shoulder problem, putting a question mark on his availability for Tuesday’s clash.

Darwin Nunez in action against Newcastle United (Photo: Stu Forster/GETTY Images)

If he is absent, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will engage in a fierce battle to complete the front three, and the former may win that head-to-head if Klopp opts to deploy Cody Gakpo centrally again.

Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara and Calvin Ramsey make up the rest of Liverpool's confirmed absentees, while Arthur not in the squad for the competition.

Effervescent teenager Stefan Bajcetic can look forward to a deserved start against the European champions.

These absences mean that Jurgen Klopp's men are far from full strength, however he will be adamant his bench can fill in where needed and get the job done.

Team News

Real Madrid

Similarly, the Spaniards may be sweating over the fitness of their star striker Karim Benzema after he was left out of the clash with Osasuna due to muscular fatigue, but Carlo Ancelotti is expecting the Ballon d'Or winner to have fully recovered for Tuesday night's clash after enjoying a much-needed rest.

Key midfield duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Toni Kroos have both been suffering from illness, and have been left out of the squad, so Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos ought to join Luka Modric in the triumvirate.

However, to Madrid's advantage last season's superstar - Thibaut Courtois, who made nine saves in last year's final, has recovered from a hamstring issue and will start on his return to English turf.

David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Jr (Photo: Cesar Ortiz/Pressinphoto/Icon Sport via GETTY Images)

Likely Lineups

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Bajcetic, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Real Madrid

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Ceballos, Camavinga, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Key Players

Liverpool - Mohamed Salah

With the likely absence of Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah will be forced to perform on the big stage, which he has consistently done since moving to Merseyside.

The Egyptian has been criticised this season due to his abnormally high standards in previous campaigns. He has netted eight times this season in 22 Premier League appearances, as well as grabbing five assists along the way.

A decent start for the majority of wingers, not for the experienced 30 year old. Although it is still clear he can be dangerous in front of goal when given the opportunity. This was on display for all to see last weekend in the Merseyside derby as he opened the scoring.

His side's poor performances throughout this season haven't made it any easier for him but nevertheless he remains Jurgen Klopp’s star man.

He has the chance to surpass Steven Gerrard’s records as the Reds highest-ever goalscorer in Europe (41) and the scorer of the most European goals at Anfield (18) in Tuesday’s match.

Mohamed Salah scores against Everton (Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via GETTY Images)

Real Madrid - Karim Benzema

The Ballon D'or winner has continued this year's campaign in fine fashion, scoring 16 times in 23 appearances, as well as notching four assists.

The Frenchman has consistently had to deal with muscle fatigue so far this season, resulting in him missing more than 10 games, so although his stats may not be as good as last season's, they are undoubtedly still impressive.

The experienced striker was forced to withdraw his place in Les Blues squad after injury on the eve of the World Cup.

His fitness for this encounter remains a question, but it is likely that he will lead Madrid from the front tomorrow.

A key mention must also go to Toni Kroos, however he will not be available tomorrow evening. Veteran playmaker Kroos has made 30 appearances across all competitions this season. But the German has missed the last two La Liga fixtures with an abdominal injury and appears to have not won his race to be fit to face the Premier League side.

Benzema celebrates a goal with his teammates (Photo: Angel Martinez/GETTY Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

It is a three hour flight for Madrid as they make the trip to Merseyside where Liverpool play hosts at Anfield

What time is kick-off?

It will be a typical Champions League night, with the sides getting underway at 8:00 PM GMT.

How can I watch?

For those watching from the UK, you can catch the game on BT Sport 1 as coverage starts at 7:00 PM GMT.