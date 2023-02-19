Eintracht Frankfurt vs SSC Napoli: UEFA Champions League Preview, Round of 16, 2023

Eintracht Frankfurt welcome SSC Napoli to the Deutsche Bank Park on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as both sides look to continue impressing in Europe.

These two sides met in the Europa League in the 1994/95 season with Frankfurt winning both games 1-0 and they will look to emulate those performances as they head into this tie as underdogs.

The hosts sit in sixth place in the Bundesliga and just two points outside the Champions League places.

A second place finish in their group was impressive as they had to come from behind to beat Portuguese outfit Sporting CP 2-1 in the final group game to qualify for the knockout stages.

Eintracht Frankfurt celebrate beating Sporting CP 2-1 to progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League PHOTO CREDIT: Gualter Fatia

Frankfurt come into the game having convincingly beaten Werder Bremen 2-0 at home on Saturday, thanks to an early Marco Friedl own goal and another goal from French international Randal Kolo Muani.

They have only lost one game since returning from the winter break and will look to take advantage of being at home in the first leg.

Napoli have been one of the most exciting and dangerous sides this season, currently sitting 15 points clear at the top of Serie A along with topping Group A ahead of Liverpool and Ajax.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is one of the most inform players in Europe this season PHOTO CREDIT: Alessandro Sabattini

The Italian side are in red-hot form, having won seven league games in a row. Their two stars Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen both got on the scoresheet in their Friday night 2-0 win over Sassuolo.

The Road so far

Eintracht headed into the Champions League having lifted the UEFA Europa League trophy in May of last year and Oliver Glasner's side have continued their success in Europe this season.

Group D was wide open with Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting CP and Olympique de Marseille all joining the German side and all feeling confident of progressing.

The campaign for Frankfurt got off to the worst possible start, losing 3-0 at home to Sporting following a second-half collapse. However, they bounced straight back in game two when Jesper Lindstrom scored just before half-time to win in Marseille.

Jesper Lindstrom celebrates scoring against Olympique de Marseille earlier on this season PHOTO CREDIT: Johnny Fidelin

A draw at home to Spurs followed by a 3-2 defeat to the English side left them needing positive results from their final two group games.

Marseille visited and a 2-1 win with results elsewhere meant Frankfurt had to go and win in Lisbon to progress. Having gone behind, Daichi Kamada equalised from the penalty spot before Kolo Muani fired home with 20 minutes left to send Frankfurt into the knockout stages.

Napoli were involved in a group of great interest. They started off their campaign with an emphatic 4-1 win at home to Liverpool to put Europe on notice that they would be a huge threat.

They continued to find the back of the net throughout the group stage, dispatching Rangers 3-0 away from home and then heading to Amsterdam to beat four-time winners Ajax 6-1.

Andre Zambo Anguissa celebrates his goal against Liverpool in the first round of group stage games PHOTO CREDIT: Insidefoto

The league and Champions League form continued to give Napoli great momentum, making it five wins from five in the Champions League following a 4-2 victory over Ajax and a 3-0 win against Rangers.

Their only defeat of the group stages came at Anfield where they lost 2-0 but still topped the group and lead the competition in goals scored with 20.

How Frankfurt look to cause an upset

It is a battle of two very contrasting styles. Luciano Spaletti has found success with Napoli in a simple yet effective 4-3-3 formation, whereas Glasner continues to go with his 3-4-3 setup.

Frankfurt will look to drop their wing-backs in to help with the threat of Kvaratskhelia and Hirving Lozano or Matteo Politano depending on which starts on the right of Napoli's front three. The two wide-men for Eintracht will then go wide to prevent the overload of the Napoli fullbacks.

Evan Ndicka will have to utilise all of his speed and athleticism to stop the Napoli forwards from scoring PHOTO CREDIT: Christof Koepsel

This means out of possession they will look to sit in a 5-4-1 and then potentially move an extra body into the midfield and switch to a 4-5-1. Despite the home advantage, they will look for Kolo Muani to run in behind the two central defenders as they try to catch the Italian side on the counter.

With the threat Osimhen carries upfront, they will look to ensure two defenders stay with him in an attempt to stifle him as much as possible, allowing one of the back-three to push into midfield and compact the middle of the pitch.

In possession, the hosts have a number of technicians that can create chances and open up their opponents. The back three with a libero allows the middle defender to step forward and look for the likes of Kamada, Mario Gotze and Lindstrom who will try to find space between the Napoli midfield and defence to put Frankfurt on the front foot.

Phillip Max will look to get forward on the left side and create chances for his teammates PHOTO CREDIT: Christof Koepsel

The wing-backs play a huge part in their attacking threat as they look to overlap and pull the ball back to an on-rushing midfielder.

Both goals in the victory on Saturday were initiated by Phillip Max driving down the left side, Frankfurt winning the first ball and directing it back across goal to finish from close range.

Expect the wing-backs to get forward when possible and it will be interesting to see if Napoli leave their front three high or track all the way back. Eintracht have nothing to lose and will fancy their chances, but it will be a very tough task.

Why Napoli are dark horses to win the UEFA Champions League

The attacking threat of Napoli is of course the most talked about part of their team but they also have a stellar defensive unit. They currently have the best defence in Serie A having conceded just 15 goals in 23 games this season.

Acquiring Kim Min-Jae from Fenerbache as a replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly has been a perfect edition to the team that had the joint-best defence in the league last season too. His athleticism and pace compliments his partner Amir Rrahmani to create a strong base for a side that has so much attacking prowess.

Kim Min-Jae has been a huge part of Napoli and their defensive strength this season PHOTO CREDIT: Jonathan Moscrop

Spaletti also has a strong, energetic midfield with quality and creativity on the ball. A duo of Andre Zambo Anguissa and Stanislav Lobotka look to win back possession and move it onto those more dangerous attacking players, with either Eljif Elmas or Piotr Zielinski playing in a more advanced midfield role to provide attacking support.

The most intriguing matchup will be the Napoli front three against the back three of Frankfurt.

Kvaratskhelia is one of the most dangerous players in all of Europe as shown with his 10 goals and nine assists in the league to go alongside his two goals and three assists in the Champions League.

Stanislav Lobotka has been exceptional in winning back possession for Napoli this season PHOTO CREDIT: Alessandro Sabattini

The Georgian star glides in from the left and can go on either foot to create a chance for a teammate or use his trickery to get his own shot off.

Frankfurt have alternated between Ansgar Knauff and Aurelio Buta at the right wing-back position and this will be another interesting battle as Eintracht look to contain one of the best wingers around.

All this combined and Napoli have a shot at going all the way and lifting the Champions League trophy in Istanbul in May.

The Battle of the Number Nines

Eintracht Frankfurt - Randal Kolo Muani

Kolo Muani continues to impress this season as his name is becoming a regular in the transfer rumour mill. He currently leads the Bundesliga in assists with 10 to go alongside his 10 goals to put him in the upper echelon of goal contributions in the top five leagues in Europe.

Randal Kolo Muani has 10 goals and 10 assists in the Bundesliga this season and will be Frankfurt's key man on Tuesday PHOTO CREDIT: Christian Kaspar-Bartke

His goal at the weekend came from his powerful header being denied before making a second movement to score into an empty net from a Knauff pass across goal.

Having joined on a free in the summer, the Frenchman has been one of the best pieces of business in Europe and Frankfurt will look to him to continue their campaign in the Champions League.

SSC Napoli - Victor Osimhen

Lining up opposite to Kolo Muani is the second top scorer in all of Europe. 18 goals in 19 league games is second to that of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Victor Osimhen has 18 goals in 19 league games this season and is causing a stir across Europe PHOTO CREDIT: Jonathan Moscrop

His sheer pace and power causes nightmares for defenders. The drive he has to run at defenders but also get in behind shows why he has been so great this season as defenders are unsure as to how they can contain him.

Team News

The only news out of the Frankfurt camp for Tuesday is that experienced midfielder Sebastian Rode may miss out with illness.

Djibril Sow partnered Kamada in the midfield on Saturday so with Rode as a doubt it looks as though that will be the chosen partnership.

Oliver Glasner may be without Sebastian Rode who was missing at the weekend through illness PHOTO CREDIT: DeFodi Images

A decision will also be made in the middle of the back three as 39-year-old Makoto Hasebe and Kristijan Jakic have rotated throughout the season.

With Osimhen set to start, Glasner has a huge decision whether to go with the experienced Japanese defender or the younger Croatian to stifle the Nigerian striker.

Spaletti is also fortunate with his selection options as all key players are available.

The only player missing is Giacomo Raspadori as he misses out with injury. The Italian forward has led the line well in the Champions League with four goals in his five games but Napoli fans will be pleased to hear that Osimhen trained as normal on Sunday.

Giacomo Raspadori will miss out with injury but Napoli have a plethora of attacking options in their squad PHOTO CREDIT: Ivan Romano

Giovanni Simeone is another player with four goals in the Champions League for Napoli will likely start on the bench and will be used if the Serie A leaders are in need of an extra body in the final third.

Likely Lineups

Trapp; Tuta, Jakic, Ndicka; Knauff, Kamada, Sow, Max; Lindstrom, Gotze, Kolo Muani

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahman, Kim Min-Jae, Mario Rui, Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Osimhem, Kvaratskhelia

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Napoli will head to the Deutsche Bank Arena in Frankfurt.

What time is kick-off?

The game will take place at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday.

How can I watch?

The match will be live on BT Sport 2 with coverage starting at 19:15 GMT.

