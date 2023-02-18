Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 Werder Bremen: Die Adler ease past Bremen

Eintracht Frankfurt put their title push back on track after a convincing display against a poor Werder Bremen side, who failed to register a shot on target at the Deutsche Bank Park.

The hosts needed a response after a disappointing 3-0 loss last time out against FC Köln and that is exactly what Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner got. An early Marco Freidl own goal opened the scoring for Frankfurt to give the hosts the lead.

Randal Kolo Muani scored Frankfurt's second to wrap up the win for Die Adler. It was the Frenchman's 20th goal contribution in 20 games in the Bundesliga, adding to his success at the World Cup when he helped France to the Final in Qatar.

For Werder Bremen it means two defeats on the bounce, putting their slim hopes of European football in doubt. However, securing Bundesliga status for Ole Werner's side would still be a huge success for the newly promoted side.

Bremen's next game is against struggling VfL Bochum, which boss Werner will see as a real opportunity to change their fortunes from their last two games.

Eintracht Frankfurt will be looking to take the victory into their Champions League tie against Napoli on Tuesday night, before they return to Bundesliga action next against RB Leipzig next week, in a vital game in the title race.

Story of the Match

Frankfurt started the better of the two sides in Hesse, a theme which would continue for the rest of the game.

They would make that domination count early on by taking the lead against Bremen. Philipp Max, who joined the club on loan from PSV in January, put a ball into the box to be attacked by the Frankfurt forwards.

However, an attempted clearance by former Bayern Munich full-back Marco Friedl found the back of the net, to give Frankfurt the advantage on Saturday evening.

Despite the early goal, it was a fairly quiet first half with both teams focused on keeping possession.

It would be Frankfurt who would have the next real chance, with Ansgar Knauff being given the opportunity to put the hosts two up. Max put in another good ball into the box which found Knauff at the back post whose head went straight at the keeper.

Frankfurt went into the break ahead, with Bremen causing no issues for the hosts' backline in the first period.

However, Bremen started to create more chances at the start of the half with several set pieces, but once again had no end product to match it.

Despite Bremen beginning to get back into the game, clinical goalscorer Randal Kolo Muani sealed the game for the hosts in the 52nd minute.

A brilliant cross from the left by Max was headed down by Muani and saved brilliantly by Pavlenka, only to be put back in by Knauff for a Muani tap in, to give Frankfurt all three points in the Bundesliga title race.

Player of the Match - Philipp Max

After returning to the Bundesliga on loan from PSV Eindhoven in the January transfer window, Max could play a crucial role in a potential title push by Eintracht Frankfurt, in what has been an open race for the Bundesliga title this season.

Whilst he will not get the assist for the goal, he put in the cross for Frankfurt's first goal which was put in by Bremen defender Friedl to give the hosts an early advantage.

His brilliantly placed cross into Muani played a big role in Frankfurt's second goal. Whilst he once again did not get the assist with Muani's first header being well saved by Bremen goalkeeper Pavlenka, it led to the rebound being put in after Knauff put the ball back across for Muani to tap in.