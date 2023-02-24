Werder Bremen vs VfL Bochum: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 22, 2023

Werder Bremen host VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga tomorrow afternoon, as both sides look to end a poor run of results in the top flight.

Bochum are in danger of dropping into the bottom two. Just one win in their last five Bundesliga games has meant they sit in the relegation play-off zone, just two points above Hertha Berlin in the bottom two.

Bremen will be looking to ensure they do not drop into the relegation battle. Ole Werner's side have lost back-to-back games 2-0 and will be hoping to bounce back against a struggling Bochum side.

Team News

VfL Bochum

Bochum boss Thomas Letsch will be without captain Anthony Losilla, who was given a straight red card last time out against SC Freiburg.

Simon Zoller and Gerrit Holtmann are also likely to be out for Freiburg, with Cristian Gamboa also sat on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Werder Bremen

Like Bochum, Bremen boss Werner also has a suspension to deal with. Niklas Stark received his fifth yellow card of the season meaning he will be out of the side.

Full-backs Mitchell Weiser and Felix Agu are both likely to miss out again, with Jean-Manuel Mbom still out of the side despite returning to training in the past few weeks.

Predicted Lineups

VfL Bochum

Riemann, Janko, Ordets, Masovic, Soares, Kunde, Stöger, Asano, Förster, Antwi-Adjej, Hofmann. (4-2-3-1)

Werder Bremen

Pavlenka, Friedl, Velijkovic, Pieper, Jung, Stage, Gruev, Schmid, Schmidt, Ducksch, Füllkrug. (3-5-2)

Key Players

VfL Bochum - Philipp Hofmann

One determining factor for Bochum will be getting the first goal of the game against Werder Bremen.

In all of their last five wins in the Bundesliga, Die Unabsteigbaren have scored the first goal of the game, with tomorrow's away side rarely coming back after going a goal down.

Hofmann will be vital in helping Bochum do that against Bremen.

The former Brentford forward has scored seven goals in the Bundesliga for Saturday's visitors, something which Bochum boss Leckert will hope he can continue against Bremen.

Werder Bremen - Niclas Füllkrug

Bremen frontman Füllkrug bagged a brace in the reverse fixture, scoring two goals in the last ten minutes of the game to give Bremen a huge three points at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

He is Bremen's top scorer by quite some margin. Füllkrug has scored 13 goals in the Bundesliga this season, with Bremen's next top scorer being his striker partner Marvin Ducksch with four goals.

If Bremen are to have a comfortable afternoon against Bochum, he will play a big part in that happening.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at Werder Bremen's wohninvest WESERSTADION.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this Bundesliga clash is at 14:30 GMT on Saturday afternoon.

How can I watch?

The game will not be broadcast in the UK but you can keep up to date with all the action on VAVEL UK.