Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund: Bundesliga Preview, gameweek 20, 2023

Borussia Dortmund will look to continue their title charge in the Bundesliga, as BVB face Werder Bremen, with the home side chasing an unlikely spot in Europe.

Ole Werner's side are currently 8th in Germany's top flight, seven points off a European spot after back-to-back wins in recent weeks. They beat VfB Stuttgart 2-0 last time out.

Edin Terzic's side are still unbeaten in all competitions since the restart after the World Cup break after beating VfL Bochum 2-1 in the DFB Pokal last time out, which included a goal from the halfway line for Emre Can.

Team News

Werder Bremen

Bremen boss Werner confirmed that Felix Agu is back in training after a lengthy injury which has kept him out of action since October.

He also stated that Jean-Manuel Mbom and Maximilian Philipp have returned from injury, with the duo in contention to be in the squad tomorrow.

However, former Bayern Munich youngster Marco Friedl will not be involved against BVB after picking up his fifth yellow card this season against Stuttgart last time out.

Borussia Dortmund

Terzic confirmed that Marius Wolf picked up a knock against Bochum in the Pokal, with the full-back likely to miss out.

This comes with Mateu Morey and Thomas Menieur also out, with Terzic having problems at full-back ahead of Saturday's trip to Bremen.

Karim Adeyemi will also miss out for Dortmund after the forward picked up his fifth yellow card against Freiburg last time out in the Bundesliga.

Predicted Lineups

Werder Bremen

Pavlenka, Pieper, Stark, Velijkovic, Bittencourt, Schmidt, Gross, Stage, Jung, Füllkrug, Ducksch (3-5-2)

Borussia Dortmund

Kobel, Ryerson, Süle, Hummels, Guerreiro, Can, Brandt, Bellingham, Özcan, Bynoe-Gittens, Haller (4-1-4-1)

Key Players

Werder Bremen - Niclas Füllkrug

Füllkrug has had an incredible season so far, both domestically and internationally.

He scored twice for Germany whilst at the World Cup and is on 13 Bundesliga goals for the season, whilst also racking up three assists in the process.

He did not make much of an impact at the Signal Iduna Park earlier on in the season. However, with Bremen playing at home and playing in familiar surroundings, it sets Füllkrug up well to continue his brilliant goalscoring season for Die Werderaner.

Borussia Dortmund - Raphaël Guerreiro

Another man who scored at the World Cup was Portuguese left-back Guerreiro, who also got two assists in Qatar.

Additionally, he picked up three assists against SC Freiburg last time out in the Bundesliga, as BVB won 5-1 at the Signal Iduna Park.

Having been ever-present in this Borussia Dortmund side since 2016, he will be key to Dortmund's potential title push for the rest of the season. He scored against Bremen last time the two sides met and will be hoping for a similar feat on Saturday afternoon.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at Werder Bremen's wohninvest WESERSTADION.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 14:30 GMT on Saturday in Bremen.

How can I watch?

The match will not be available live to UK viewers but you can read all the news and views right here on VAVEL UK.