Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 22, 2023

If you asked an Union Berlin fan at the start of the season that they’d be playing for top spot against Bayern Munich in late February, chances are they’d respond with an expletive or two.

But here we are, in one of the most interesting title races in recent memory with the titans of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund and the minnows of Union Berlin and SC Freiburg all separated by just three points.

With Bayern sitting in top and looking to fend off the pack for their eleventh consecutive Bundesliga title, they will be wary of an upset.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men have picked up just nine points from a possible 18 since the season’s restart, and their slow restart culminated with a 3-2 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach last Saturday.

It was a shock for Bayern and the whole Bundesliga. The Bavarians were deservedly beaten by an inconsistent Monchengladbach side who’ve been trudging along in mid-table for a lot of the season.

Union Berlin however, have been absolutely flying.

Urs Fischer’s men made history again on Thursday night, with a dominant 3-1 win over Ajax at the Stadion an der Alten Forsterei in their Europa League Round of 32 second leg clash.

To add to their successes in Europe, die Eiserne are unbeaten since the return from the winter break in mid-January, winning five on the bounce in the Bundesliga, before being held by Schalke last weekend.

It will be a fascinating match.

It's not just about 1st v 3rd, it'll tell us whether Bayern have the resolve and motivation to hold hungry sides such as Union at bay and get their 32nd title.

We will also learn whether Urs Fischer’s Union Berlin are genuine title contenders.

Team News

Without a doubt the most important bit of team news for Bayern is the potential return of summer signing Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese winger was acclimatising to the Bundesliga well with six goals in 14 games, until he got a leg injury that required surgery which kept him out for four months and forced him to miss the World Cup.

Bayern will also be without centre half Dayot Upamecano after he got a straight red in the eighth minute in their defeat to Monchengladbach.

Winger Kingsley Coman should also be returning after missing last week’s game with a knock.

As for Union the only injury concern for them would be Hungarian midfielder Andras Schafer, who is struggling with a reoccurring foot injury after he got surgery on it back in November.

Key players

Bayern Munich: Jamal Musiala

The main man for Bayern this season has definitely been the mercurial Jamal Musiala.

He’s Bayern’s top scorer and assister in the league this season with 10 goals and seven assists, and he’s just gotten better and better this season, drawing early comparisons to many footballing greats.

The German will be celebrating his 20th birthday on the day of the game, so I’m sure he’ll be wishing for three points when blowing out the candles this Saturday.

Union Berlin: Sheraldo Becker

For a team that’s more about the unit and not the individuals, It’s a harder choice for Union’s main man, but it’s hard to ignore Sheraldo Becker.

Signing for Union in their debut season in 2019, the Surinam international took a while to break into the starting line-up, but this season he’s taken it up a notch.

He’s got seven goals and four assists in the league this season, but his contribution can’t be quantified by stats. He works incredibly hard and has electrifying pace which has been troubling defenders all season.

Predicted line ups

Bayern: Sommer (GK), Pavard, De Ligt, Cancelo, Davies, Kimmich (c), Goretzka, Musiala, Sane, Coman, Chupo-Moting

Union: Ronnow (GK), Doeki, Knoche, Leite, Giesselmann, Trimmel, Thorsby, Khedira, Laidouni, Becker, Behrens

It is set to be a season-defining clash between the two sides and you can follow all the Bundesliga news and views as it happens right here with VAVEL.