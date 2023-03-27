Jacob Ramsey: Pressure makes diamonds

Jacob Ramsey of England during a England U21 training session at St Georges Park on March 23, 2023 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Jacob Ramsey revealed that he relishes the pressure heaped on him, stating that 'Pressure makes diamonds'.

Former Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard repeatedly spoke of his admiration for the midfielder, insisting that he had no ceiling and that it was only a matter of time before Ramsey received a call up to the first-team.

High ability comes with high expectations. Ramsey sees pressure as a cornerstone to success, rather than a stumbling block.

The Englishman welcomes the high expectations, remarking that 'Pressure makes diamonds'

"For sure [I relish the pressure], he said. With the media coverage in the Premier League, you are always going to get people saying good things and bad things. People that know me know that I am quite good at keeping a cool head.

"I don't really take bad advice too badly. I don't read social media after a bad game. The things that Gerrard at the time said was obviously good and I was playing well for him at the time. I take that into the game. I think pressure makes diamonds.

“If you want to be a top player, you've got to be able to handle the pressure, playing in front of big crowds, people saying good things about you on TV or in the press, so I think it's just part of the game really."

(Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Unai Emery succeeded Gerrard in October 2022 as Villa manager, implementing a more technical philosophy to that of his predecessor.

Ramsey's role has been slightly adjusted under the Spaniard, being deployed as a wide left-midfielder as opposed to a central enforcer. Subsequently, this tactical tweak has seen his technical quality increase.

The 21-year-old believes that Villa have the right man to lead them forward, with Emery's precise details proving the difference between success and failure.

"The key to the boss is in his details, he said. People from the outside world might find it so small, but as players, the small details is what wins or loses you games.

"The lads were really excited about the appointment. We knew that he was a top manager and he’s proving it. All the lads can say that they are loving playing under him at the moment.

“We’re in good form, we have beaten some really good teams, and I think the aim for the end of the season is probably to come top half.”

“If you watch Villa, we're starting to take our time on the ball, not rush it. The playing style from Gerrard is completely different.

“The main detail is the time on the ball, to take our time, let teams press us. I played a bit deeper under Gerrard, this boss likes 4-4-2 so I'm playing a bit wider.

“He’s more technical, about keeping the ball, and I think that suits me.

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Due to their dynamic, well-rounded nature, and ability to notch a goal, Ramsey has inevitably drawn comparisons to fellow Birmingham man Jude Bellingham.

Both play with maturity and intelligence well beyond their years, and despite being younger than Bellingham, Ramsey admits that he is flattered by any comparisons, with the Borussia Dortmund man boasting a remarkable CV and destined for greatness in the football world

"Jude is a top player, Ramsey told VAVEL. He's 19-years-old, played in some big games, played in the World Cup, played in the Champions League. We are similar players in some aspects of our game, so to be compared to him is really good.

"It's weird [that he's younger]. But Jude is a fantastic player. If you watch him play, I think everyone kind of forgets his age. He's a top player."

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

'It's an honour to captain England'

Bellingham made history this season by becoming the Bundesliga's youngest ever captain, when he led his side out against Cologne in October.

Ramsey is set to be named England captain against Croatia tomorrow for the first time in his career - if he is trying his best to imitate the career of Bellingham, he is certainly on the right track.

"I'm proud, he said. My family are going to be there so it will be a good moment for them to see. I'm really looking forward to it, obviously it is an honour to captain England at any level. It is my first time doing it so I'm looking forward to it.

"The dream is to play for your country, but to be captain is a bonus."

A well-taken left-footed strike from Ramsey capped off England's rout over France, with goals on his weaker side becoming more frequent for the Villa man.

When asked by VAVEL if the finish was a result of perfecting his weak foot or pure instinct, Ramsey replied:

"A bit of both really. I'm always one to stay after training or watch my clips back. I'm always staying behind, working on shooting, watching clips. I think that goal was a little bit of practice and a bit of instinct on where to run and thankfully Noni [Madueke] passed me the ball."