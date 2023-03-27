Republic of Ireland vs France: Euro 2024 Qualifying Preview, Group B, 2023

Evan Ferguson #19 of the Republic of Ireland during the Republic of Ireland V Latvia, International friendly match at Aviva Stadium on March 22, 2023, in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Fresh from dispatching Latvia 3-2 at home last Wednesday, Ireland will now face an unenviable task, with France - who comfortably beat the Netherlands with ease on Friday night - coming to the Aviva Stadium.

Evan Ferguson is set to make his competitive international debut this evening, dispelling any of the rumours that the Brighton forward could be tempted to switch alliances to England.

Stephen Kenny’s side face an uphill task to qualify out of a very strong group, but if Ireland can get a positive result, it might inspire the squad to replicate a feat achieved by the 2002 side who qualified for the World Cup in Japan/South Korea from of a qualifying group that also contained the Netherlands and Portugal.

France will go into this game as overwhelming favourites with the strength in depth at their disposal and the star quality of new captain Kylian Mbappe up front. Despite the disappointment of missing out on the armband, Antoine Griezmann and his French teammates put aside the notion of any rifts with their performance against the Dutch.

Though the Netherlands were decimated for their encounter on Friday with a virus hit the squad, Les Bleu were ruthless and not in a sympathetic mood.

A sell out crowd is expected and a partisan home support could spur Ireland on. Any hopes of taking something from the game will rest on not only avoiding conceding early on, but also being clinical with any opportunity that comes their way. Every man in green will need to be on top form to stop the former World Champions.

Team News

Republic of Ireland

Captain Seamus Coleman - who missed the Latvia game - is still an injury doubt coming into the fixture. If the Everton player is passed fit, he will most likely start to bring his vast experience to a young Ireland side.

Josh Cullen and Jason Knight are in contention for starting places after being rested last Wednesday.

Stoke loanee Will Smallbone, after a brilliant performance last day out for Ireland, has given Kenny some selection headaches.

Gavin Bazunu will most likely start over Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher as the No.1, despite his poor club form for Southampton.

France

France are expected to remain unchanged from the weekend's victory over the Netherlands.

Mbappe will lead the line for the second game of his captaincy, alongside the much sought after Randal Kolo Muani. The Parisian will continue his surge towards the leading goalscorer title for France; the PSG star sits just 15 behind record holder Olivier Giroud who has 53 goals for the national team.

If the French race into an early lead, expect younger players such as Eduardo Camavinga and Khephren Thuram to get some game time to allow more senior members to get a rest.

Likely Line-ups

Ireland

Bazunu; Collins, Egan, O’Shea; Coleman, Doherty; Knight, Smallbone, Cullen; Ogbene, Ferguson

France

Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Coman, Griezmann, Mbappe; Kolo Muani

Key Players

Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland)

Since making his Brighton debut in August 2021, Ferguson has gone from strength-to-strength since signing from Dublin based side Bohemians.

Under Italian Roberto De Zerbi, he has been given more game time, becoming a vital player for the Seagulls as they continue to push for a European place this season.

Much is expected of the forward, with many hoping he will be the next great Irish striker to wear the famous green jersey. Ireland have lacked a truly great goalscorer since Robbie Keane retired from international duty in 2016.

After losing Declan Rice and Jack Grealish to England - with both having appeared for Ireland at senior and youth level - Irish supporters will breathe a sigh of relief when Ferguson runs out this evening to make his competitive debut, ensuring he is fully committed to the Irish cause.

Kylian Mbappe (France)

Undoubtedly the best player on the planet at the minute, Mbappe strikes fear into all opponents at club and international level.

At just 24 years of age, the 2018 World Cup winner is already fifth in his country's all-time top scoring charts. He added a further two to his tally against the Netherlands, looking in rather menacing form. As he powers his way up the rankings, Mbappe will be confident of adding further goals to his tally this evening.

It will be a long 90 minutes ahead for the Ireland team against this force of nature.

Match Details

Where will the game be played?

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

What time is kick off?

The game will start at 19:45 BST on Monday 27th March.

How can I watch?

The game will be live on Viaplay for viewers in the UK, with coverage starting at 7pm.