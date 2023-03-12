Four things we learnt from West Ham's draw against Aston Villa

An early afternoon kick-off at West Ham United's London Stadium saw David Moyes struggling side take on Unai Emery's Aston Villa and the points ultimately shared in a 1-1 draw.

A Said Benrahma penalty, coming after Ollie Watkins' opener, ensured that the hosts were able to escape the relegation zone by the skin of their teeth. They remain above 18th place only due to their superior goal difference.

Here is what we learnt as the East Londoners bounced back from their 4-0 drubbing to Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend:

Ollie Ole

Another goal for in-form Watkins gave Aston Villa the lead with seventeen minutes of the match gone, notching up his ninth goal of the season.

Since the resumption of the Premier League in December, only Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland have scored more in the league than Watkins and he has been crucial in the improvements seen in the results and performances achieved since Steven Gerrard's departure.

With an England squad expected to be named next month, Watkins will be hoping that his recent run will have peaked the attention of manager Gareth Southgate. Watkins missed out on the FIFA World Cup 2022, but has surely done enough to replace someone like Newcastle United's Callum Wilson, who was lucky enough to feature and get on the scoresheet in Qatar.

Ings Ironed Out

The fact that Ollie Watkins is Aston Villa's main man will have led in no small part to his former teammate Danny Ings' transfer to West Ham in the most recent January transfer window.

In his first appearance against Aston Villa since moving down to the capital, Ings would have hoped to have more impact on the game, but failed to register a single shot during his 86 minutes of game time.

Much-travelled Ings has scored two goals in his seven appearances for his latest side across all competitions and will perhaps have been disappointed not to be selected as the penalty kick taker for the Hammers, something he has been accustomed to in recent years, which would have provided one opportunity for a strike at goal. But he was to be outshone on this occasion by one of his new teammates, in addition to one of his old.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media via Getty Images

Benrahma's Brilliance

Benrahma, a player who has often endured a bit-part role in his career at West Ham United, was their star performer in gaining this crucial point to move his club up the Premier League table.

The former Brentford winger was a constant threat and was responsible for ten out of West Ham's 17 shots over the course of the 90 minutes.

It was Benrahma who stepped up to convert the penalty which drew the home side level and who offered the most throughout the match in terms of what West Ham had to offer going forward.

His name will likely be the first on the team sheet for their next league fixture against fellow relegation scrappers Southampton.

Photo by Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

David v Goliath

David Moyes probably has West Ham's progression in the UEFA Europe Conference to thank for his owners tolerance in suffering their team's poor league campaign this season.

Many, including striker Michail Antonio, believe West Ham are "too good to go down", but the table does not often lie and the Hammers are only clinging on to being out of the drop zone by the skin of their teeth. Both Bournemouth and Leicester City are level on points with 24, and it is only West Ham's goal difference that keeps them above their fellow strugglers.

Although a European cup run is not something to be ungrateful about, if the accumulation of extra minutes and travel does have an impact on the remainder of their league season, meaning they succumb to the dreaded drop, Moyes' side could soon regret their involvement.

None of their competitors down at the bottom of the table have this additional element to contend with, and it could be crucial in whether or not Moyes and West Ham survive.