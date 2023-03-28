Scotland 2-0 Spain: McTominay double secures famous win

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 28: Scott McTominay of Scotland celebrates scoring his second goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group A match between Scotland and Spain at Hampden Park on March 28, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Scott McTominay's brace secured an historic win as Scotland kickstart their qualifying campaign with a massive 2-0 win against European giants Spain.

Spain came into the game as clear favourites with the away side unbeaten against Scotland in their last five matches, winning three and drawing two. A record dating back to 1984.

Luis de la Fuente shuffled his pack making eight changes as he explored his options, but from minute one, Scotland disrupted Spain’s rhythm and McTominay fired the hosts into an early lead as he converted Andrew Robertson’s cutback.

Spain struggled to create any clear-cut opportunities, with Joselu coming closest as he flicked a header onto the bar.

McTominay doubled Scotland’s advantage as he pounced on a weak clearance to slam Scotland 2-0 up and put his side in control of the game.

Spain looked shellshocked and continued to look disjointed in their build-up, with Scotland more than deserving of the three points.

Story of the Match

After a scrappy start to the game, Scotland had lift-off in the opening ten minutes when Robertson picked the pocket of Spurs full-back Pedro Porro before cutting the ball back to McTominay who found the back of the net to give Scotland a surprise lead.

Hampden Park was bouncing and Scotland had their backs up as Ryan Christie poked an effort narrowly wide of the post.

As you would expect Spain were dominating the ball as they looked to pick their way through a compact Scottish defence, but the hosts stood strong.

Spain grew into the game as Joselu started making himself a handful for the Scotland centre-back pairing. The Spanish striker first rose highest to head into the gloves of Angus Gunn, before rising highest again to guide a header onto the bar.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 28: Spain's Joselu hits the crossbar from his header during a UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier between Scotland and Spain at Hampden Park, on March 28, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Spain started twisting the screw as they looked to impose themselves on the game and craft an equaliser, with Porro and Yeremy Pino having a stab from afar.

After a flurry of penalty appeals from a disgruntled Joselu, Lyndon Dykes had the opportunity to double his side’s advantage on the stroke of half-time as he raced downfield and tried to lift the ball over the on-rushing Kepa Arrizabalaga, but his effort dropped just over the bar.

Despite the Spanish dominance, Steve Clarke would have been the happier manager at half-time as Scotland had restricted Spain.

Just like they did in the first half Scotland started sharply, and six minutes in McTominay doubled his tally for the night. Kieran Tierney burst down the left side and guided a cross into the box, the ball was partially cleared but only as far as McTominay, who slammed a volley past Kepa to put Scotland in dreamland.

The Manchester United midfielder has struggled for minutes this season, but he is on fire for his national team, scoring his fourth goal in two matches after his double in the 3-0 win over Cyprus at the weekend.

Spain rotated as they searched for a way back into the game. Three of the subs combined well, Nico Williams, Dani Carvajal, and Iago Aspas, with the latter firing over the bar, after Williams crossed.

Spain hadn’t looked comfortable all night and were rattled by Scotland, and Inigo Martinez putting the ball straight out of play, which pretty much summed up their night.

The game slowed down with Spain’s attacking efforts coming to nothing, with Scotland defending resiliently.

Spain continued to pile forward, but Scotland’s defensive work was impeccable, and they restricted the visitors to long-range shots, as Yeremy tried his effort from distance in added time.

Scotland had the chance to put the icing on the cake as they broke away in the dying embers, but Lawrence Shankland’s effort was tame and into the gloves of Kepa.

Scotland continue their perfect start to their campaign as they make it back-to-back wins and sit top of Group A

Player of the Match

Scott McTominay (Scotland)

An inspired performance tonight from the Scottish midfielder who pioneered his side to a famous victory against one of the world’s best national teams.

When the chances dropped to him, he was composed enough to convert them emphatically, while his defensive work was crucial as he stopped the usually unstoppable Spanish midfield from linking up with each other.