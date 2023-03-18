Southampton 3-3 Tottenham: Ward-Prowse penalty snatches dramatic point for the Saints

Southampton came from 3-1 down to snatch a point against Tottenham Hotspur in a dramatic finish at Saint Mary's Stadium.

Spurs looked to have sealed all three points when Ivan Perisic doubled their lead, but a penalty from James Ward-Prowse sent the travelling fans away in disappointment.

The main talking point from the first half was the consistent injuries. Four players were forced off the pitch, leading to a disrupted opening 45 minutes. Pedro Porro scored a spectacular strike in added time to give the Lilywhites the lead going into the break.

The Saints equalised 45 seconds into the first half. Che Adams latched onto Theo Walcott's low cross in front of goal to delight the home fans.

Despite gaining control in the second half, the hosts were unable to hold onto a point for long. Harry Kane made it 2-1 to Spurs with a powerful header 65 minutes in.

Perisic's first goal for the club doubled Spurs' lead, but it was quickly halved again through a low shot from Walcott. It set up an entertaining finish on the south coast.

Southampton scored a dramatic stoppage time equaliser through Ward-Prowse from the spot. The captain fired it into the top right corner after Ainsley Maitland-Niles won a penalty for the hosts.

Up next, Spurs travel to Merseyside to face Everton after the international break. Meanwhile, Southampton travel to West Ham in a crucial relegation match.

Story of the match

The Saints made three changes from their 2-0 midweek defeat to Brentford. Stuart Armstrong, Walcott and Romeo Lavia came in for Ibrahima Diallo, Carlos Alcaraz and Kamaldeen Sulemana. Kyle Walker-Peters was only fit enough for the bench against his former side.

The Lilywhites were unchanged from their 3-1 win against Nottingham Forest last weekend. It saw Richarlison keep his place in the front three ahead of Dejan Kulusevski.

Spurs came close in the opening minutes. Porro played a perfectly weighted lofted through-ball to Heung-Min Son, but the Korean could not connect with it cleanly.

The North London club had to work without Richarlison for the majority of the match. The Brazilian limped off injured three minutes in, and he looked visibly gutted as he walked down the tunnel.

The substitutions did not stop there. Southampton were also forced into an early change six minutes in. Armel Bella-Kotchap was replaced by Mohammed Salisu, after the German suffered an arm injury.

The match eventually fell into a rhythm, where the visitors possessed a greater threat. Porro looked to be the most threatening player early on. The Spaniard utilised the space down the right flank well, which saw him fire a shot high over the bar 16 minutes in.

Eric Dier came inches away from opening the scoring 19 minutes in. The Englishman latched onto a classic out-swinging Kulusevski cross, but he could only direct his glancing header wide.

Midway through the first half, Jan Bednarek was forced off through injury. The Polish international was replaced by Maitland-Niles, which left just one centre-back on the pitch for the Saints.

Ben Davies was replaced by Perisic moments later. The Welshman's injury took the injury tally to four in the opening half.

Southampton came close through a counter-attack near the end of the first half. Walcott played a powerful low cross towards Mohamed Elyounoussi, but a superb block from Cristian Romero stopped it.

In first half injury time, Spurs took the lead through a powerful strike from Porro. The former Sporting Lisbon wing-back latched onto a perfectly timed through ball from Son, before firing past Gavin Bazunu at the near post. It was a thoroughly deserved first goal at Spurs for the 23-year-old, after an impressive first half performance.

Pedro Porro. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The visitors led 1-0 at half-time. The match failed to get into a consistent flow in the first half, but that did not stop Porro from scoring a spectacular goal.

Out of nowhere, the hosts equalised 45 seconds into the second half. Lavia played a through-ball in behind to Walcott. The former Arsenal player laid it onto a plate for Adams, who guided it into the net.

The Scotland international has struggled for consistency this season, but was visibly delighted to score his first goal in six games. The goal took everyone by surprise, with Spurs seemingly unprepared for an early attack.

Che Adams and Theo Walcott. (Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images)

Southampton looked like a different side in the second half. They increased their intensity, showed greater desire, and looked the more likely team to score 60 minutes in. Perisic struggled to cope with Walcott out wide, which indirectly led to the equaliser earlier on.

Despite struggling to control the match, the Lilywhites regained the lead 65 minutes in through Kane. Kulusevski played a stunning in-swinging cross towards the captain. The 29-year-old leapt up unchallenged, and guided a powerful header past Bazunu.

The world-class striker had been relatively quiet before the goal, but he showed his class when it was needed most. Kane's goal equalled the record for the most headed goals in a Premier League season. The striker levelled with Duncan Ferguson's record from 1998 at the top of the history books.

Spurs doubled their lead with 15 minutes remaining through Perisic. Kulusevski whipped in another stunning in-swinging cross. It was initially cleared, but it fell perfectly for the Croatian.

The former Inter Milan midfielder fired it towards the ground, as it bounced into the net. The veteran wing-back looked relieved to finally score his first goal for the club.

Spurs fans might have thought that was game over but it was not. The Saints quickly halved the deficit through Walcott. The winger, who has continually caused pain to the Lilywhites over the years, was in the right place at the right time to fire a low shot into the net.

Southampton won a penalty in stoppage time through a reckless swing of the leg from Pape Matar Sarr. It was a controversial from VAR, with replays showing little contact from the midfielder. Ward-Prowse stepped up to take the penalty, and the midfielder fired it into the top right corner.

Player of the match - Pedro Porro

Pedro Porro had a tough start to life in North London. The Spaniard started matches away to Leicester City and Sheffield United, only to lose in dismal fashion.

Pedro Porro celebrates. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

But his performance on the south coast was the player fans were promised when he was signed. He looked energetic down the right flank, and caused several problems for the Saints' defence.

His goal showed what Spurs have been missing in Antonio Conte's system. The wing-back fired home a powerful shot at the near post to give Spurs a 1-0 lead. Emerson Royal, albeit good defensively, rarely offers that quality in the final third.

Although his performance could not lead Spurs to victory, it was still an impressive performance from the wing-back.