Scotland vs Spain: Euro 2024 Qualifiers Preview, Group A, 2023

Scotland kicked off their Euro 2024 Qualifying campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over Cyprus at Hampden Park on Saturday afternoon.

A first-half goal from Aston Villa midfielder, John McGinn, followed by two late strikes by Scott McTominay, sealed the three points.

Steve Clarke's men were in control for the full 90 minutes with the late goals being the cherry on the cake.

In what was, the easiest fixture on paper, it was vitally important to get off to a winning start.

Next to come to town are former World Champions, Spain, who themselves secured a 3-0 win in their opening fixture.

In almost identical fashion to their upcoming opponents, they were able to overcome Norway with a first half goal by Dani Olmo, followed by a late brace from Joselu.

The latter scored both his goals within minutes of making his international debut after being called up by the new Spain boss, Luis de la Fuente.

The result laid down a real marker against a strong Norwegian side that are second favourites to make it into Euro 2024.

These sides last met at Hampden Park in October 2010, during Euro 2012 Qualifying.

A late Fernando Llorente goal saw Spain grab a 3-2 win to deny a Scottish fightback from 2-0 down.

Team News

Scotland

A huge blow for the home side will see striker, Che Adams, miss out on this encounter due to an injury he picked up during the game on Saturday.

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Lawrence Shankland of Hearts has been called up to the squad to replace Adams and likely take a place on the bench for the second group match.

With 17 goals in 28 Scottish Premiership games this season, he certainly knows how to find the back of the net and can prove to be a strong option if needed.

Also withdrawing from the squad through fitness issues is full-back, Anthony Ralston.

The Scotland boss has not decided to replace the Celtic man due to Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson providing adequate cover.

Spain

A new regime is fully underway in the Spanish camp. Long-serving midfielder, Sergio Busquets, announced his retirement from international football following their exit from the 2022 World Cup.

Marco Asensio, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati are among the forwards to miss out on this sqaud under de la Fuente.

This has provided opportunity for the aforementioned Joselu to make his way into the side following some impressive form at club level.

(Photo by Silvestre Szpylma/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool forward, Iago Aspas, started the game against Norway despite failing to do so in any of the games in Qatar.

The biggest noise surrounding the Spain camp has been in relation to veteran defender Sergio Ramos, who announced his retirement from international football following being shunned once again.

The new manager has decided that Ramos will not be needed even if he shows impressive form for his club.

Likely Lineups

Scotland

Gunn; Porteous, Hanley, Tierney; Patterson, McTominay, McGregor, Robertson; McGinn, Armstrong, Dykes.

Spain

Arrizabalaga; Carvajal, Nacho, Laporte, Balde; Rodri, Merino, Gavi; Olmo, Aspas, Morata.

Key Players

Andrew Robertson (Scotland)

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Robertson popped up with two assists against Cyprus and continues to be a valuable asset in an attacking sense for Scotland due to their wing-back system.

Working very well in tandem with Kieran Tierney down the left hand side, he is at the heart of almost every dangerous attack for the Tartan Army.

His defensive nous and ability will also come into play with the visitors expected to dominate possession meaning he will spend most of the evening protecting his own goal.

The captain will have a big job at hand to guide his teammates through words and action, as he is a lot more familiar with the big stage compared to those around him.

Gavi (Spain)

(Photo by Silvestre Szpylma/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Remarkably the most important player in the Spanish side is youngster Gavi.

The 18-year-old is the central hub of the team and everything goes through him in one way or another.

Not afraid to get stuck in, the young midfielder can expect some strong challenges in this game.

His ability to link the midfield to the forward line, coupled with his intelligent movement can cause some real problems for the Scotland midfield and defence.

Despite only having 3 goal contributions in La Liga, it does not tell the whole story of a player to feature in 25 games this season.

As previously mentioned, Spain are expected to have all the ball in this game and Gavi will be at the centre of the action.

Match Details

Where will the match be played?

The match will take place at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

When will the match take place?

The match will be played on Tuesday 28th March at 19:45 (UK)

How can you watch the match?

The match will be available to watch from 19:00 on Viaplay Sports 1, or you can follow updates on social media.