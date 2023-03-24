Spain vs Norway: EURO 2024 Qualifying Preview, Group A, 2023

The Spanish squad train at La Rosaleda Stadium in Málaga the night before their opening qualifying game for the 2024 European Championships (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)

Spain will be hoping to turn a corner after they crashed out of the 2022 World Cup Round of 16 with a lacklustre performance, registering just one shot on target, after which they lost on penalties scoring none to Morocco’s three. Two days after this defeat Luis Enrique was sacked, replaced by the lesser-known Luis de la Fuente.

This will be the 61-year-old former Athletic Club Bilbao left-back’s first game in charge of Spain’s senior side, having previously managed their U19, U21 and U23 teams.

Norway failed to qualify for the World Cup after finishing third in their group behind the Netherlands and Turkey. Instead, whilst other nations flew to Qatar, Ståle Solbakken’s side took to the field in friendlies against Ireland and Finland, beating the former by 2 goals to 1 in Dublin but only coming away with a 1-1 draw against the latter.

Norway and Spain will compete for two qualifying spots against Cyprus, Georgia and Scotland in Group A.

Team News

This is a new-look Spanish squad and the turnover of players has left just 11 out of the 26 that went to Qatar.

Apart from Sergio Busquets, who retired after the World Cup, and Unai Simon, who is out with an Achilles injury, notable absences include Atletico Madrid stars Koke and Marcos Llorente, Jordi Alba, Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio and Ansu Fati, all of whom travelled to the World Cup just a few months ago.

Surprise exclusions are replaced by surprise inclusions, like the former Stoke and Newcastle forward Joselu who has 12 goals for Espanyol this season.

29-year-old Osasuna centre back David Garcia is another who will be looking to gain his first cap for Spain.

Luis de la Fuente speaks at a pre-match Press Conference the day before Norway take on Spain in Málaga (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)

However, it was a name that has not appeared on Spain’s team sheet for two years that dominated reporters’ questions after the squad was announced - Sergio Ramos.

Ramos claimed in an Instagram post announcing his retirement from international football that De La Fuente told him he would not be selected again for La Roja regardless of how well he plays at club level. The Spanish coach has in response pointed to his focus on a ‘new era’ whilst also stating he does not want to share details of private conversations.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Borja Iglesias, Nacho Fernández, Dani Ceballos and Iago Aspas are amongst others returning to the fold having been shunned by Luis Enrique in recent years.

Perhaps Norway’s most significant hope of an underdog win in Malaga would have been Erling Haaland’s potent presence up front. But the Norwegians will have to go without him, as the Manchester City striker picked up a groin injury in the FA Cup Quarter final against Burnley.

Kristoffer Ajer, a would-be key figure at the heart of the Norwegian defence, is also out with a knee issue having struggled with injury throughout this season.

Jacob Karlstrom and Egil Selvik will hope to come on to make their international debuts.

Norway will be hoping that their more settled side and a relative lack of changes in comparison to Spain’s upheaval will be able to guide them to a surprise win.

Likely Line-ups

Kepa, Balde, Laporte, Martínez, Carvajal, Rodri, Merino, Ceballos, Williams, Olmo, Morata.

Nyland, Pedersen, Strandberg, Ostigard, Meling, Odegaard, Berg, Berge, Daehli, Elyounoussi, Sorloth.

Key Players

Avaro Morata in action against Morocco in the World Cup Round of 16 at Education Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Euros and World Cup winning Spanish national teams of old had a myriad of key players to choose from; Iniesta, David Villa, Xavi, Cesc Fabregas or Sergio Ramos to name a few. Alvaro Morata might not quite be of the same echelon, yet he still proves to be an eminent threat in front of goal.

As the most capped player in the squad, he was recently made captain, and has an impressive goal-scoring record for Spain with 30 goals in 61 games.

So far this season, Morata has 10 goals in 26 games for Atletico and scored three of Spain’s nine goals at the World Cup. He will be looking to capitalise on a weak Norway defence which will likely give away chances.

Martin Odegaard in action for Norway against the Republic of Ireland back in 2021 (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

In the absence of Haaland, Martin Odegaard is Norway’s most distinguished threat going forward. The ingenuous playmaker has 16 goal involvements in the Premier League this season and has been a key component of Arsenal’s title charge.

Despite his youth, Odegaard has an abundance of experience and is captain of club and country, which is a testament to his influence on and off the pitch.

Odegaard will look to find colossal striker Alexander Sorloth, who can compete aerially against the Spanish defence, in a game where Norway will struggle to maintain possession and forge numerous chances.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Norway will have to travel to Segunda División side Málaga CF’s home stadium, 'La Rosaleda'. The ground has a capacity of 30,044.

What time is kick off?

The game will start at 19:45 GMT on Saturday 25th March.

How can I watch?

The game will be live on Viaplay 2 for viewers in the UK. In Spain, the game will be live on DAZN.