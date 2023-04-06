Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 27, 2023

At the point in the season where Bayern traditionally start looking for space in their trophy cabinet for yet another title, the Bavarian giants are looking over their shoulder.

With just four points separating the top three, Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin are hot on the heels of Bayern and looking to loosen the 10-year grip on the Meisterschale from the reigning champions.

With Union Berlin in third and Borussia Dortmund just two points away in second, this game is pivotal for both to keep pace with the Bavarians.

Dortmund have been flying of late but a 4-2 defeat last week away to Bayern was chastening. They will be looking to get back to winning ways against Union.

With 28 points picked up in 2023 they’ve been the most inform team in the league, and one of the most prolific in Europe.

They top the goals scored chart in the league in 2023 so far with 32, and have also been the most in form home side, winning seven in a row at their famous Westfalenstadion.

But it’s not been a good week for Edin Turzic’s men. Following their defeat in Der Klassiker to Thomas Tuchel’s side, they went on to lose 2-0 to Leipzig on Wednesday, dumping them out of the DFB Pokal.

As for Union Berlin, a 3-0 loss to title rivals Bayern at the start of 2023 was followed by two disappointing draws and a Europe League exit at the hands of Union St. Gilloise.

Since then, wins over Frankfurt and Stuttgart either side of the international break has put them right back in the title conversation.

When you look at Union’s run in, six of their final seven are against bottom half sides, and with no European distractions and no Pokal thanks to Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat to Frankfurt, all attention turns to the league.

Urs Fischer’s eyes will certainly be on the prize, so you can bet they’ll be throwing everything at Dortmund on Saturday.

Team news

Borussia Dortmund

The biggest team news going into this one for Dortmund will be the injury to centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck, after the former Union man limped off before half time on Saturday.

Dortmund confirmed that the defender, who’s played every league game this season, will be out for around a month with a muscle tear.

Dortmund will also be without striker Sebastian Haller, and wing back Thomas Meunier.

Union Berlin

Union will be without Hungarian midfielder Schafer with a long term reoccurring foot injury, as well as holding midfielder Paul Seguin looking doubtful.

Key Players

Borussia Dortmund: Jude Bellingham

At 19 he’s already regarded as one of the world’s best midfielders.

We saw just how good he is at the World Cup for England, and he’s been sublime for Dortmund with eight goals and five assists from midfield so far this campaign.

There’s players at Dortmund with better stats this season, but he can completely dictate games, and is on track for superstardom.

Union Berlin: Danilho Doekhi

It was really hard not to choose Sheraldo Becker, but with one goal in 11 it was hard to justify. So I’ve gone with Doekhi.

He’s been the anchor of a defence which has 10 clean sheets, conceded the least goals in the league, and just eight in 2023.

As well as being a solid defender he’s also chipped in with four goals making him joint fourth top scorer for Union.

Predicted Lineups

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel (GK) – Ryerson, Hummels, Sule, Wolf – Guerrero, Bellingham, Can – Reus (c), Malen, Brandt

Union Berlin: : Ronnow (GK) – Juranovic, Leite, Knoche, Doekhi, Roussillon– Khedira (c) Haberer, Laidouni – Becker, Behrens

The game is not available to view in the UK so you can follow all the news and views right here on VAVEL as we continue our coverage of the Bundesliga as it reaches its climax.