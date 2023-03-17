Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 25, 2023

Union Berlin welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Sunday afternoon as both sides try to keep pace with Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga.

However, both sides will be looking to bounce back from European failure in midweek as they were eliminated from their respective competitions.

Union Berlin were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League following a disastrous second leg defeat against Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise.

Despite an enthralling 3-3 draw in the first leg, the German side lost 3-0 in Belgium and had Janik Haberer sent off with 10 minutes to go, which summed up the game for them.

Union Berlin crashed out of the Europa League following a 3-0 defeat on Thursday PHOTO CREDIT: DeFodi Images

Eintracht Frankfurt had excelled in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League, but S.S.C Napoli was a step too far for them. Failing to score a goal in both legs confined the Eagles to crash out of the competition in the round of 16.

Both sides will look to end a stale run of form in the league as well as they match each other across the previous three gameweeks.

Frankfurt exited the Champions League on Wednesday having lost both legs to Napoli PHOTO CREDIT: Mondadori Portfolio

Back-to-back draws for Union following a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich has halted their chances of winning the Bundesliga title. However, they are in fourth place on goal difference and a win will increase the gap between them and their opponents this weekend.

Frankfurt also come into this game following back-to-back draws, only managing a 1-1 draw with strugglers VFB Stuttgart in gameweek 24. They sit in sixth place on 40 points, five behind Union and this weekend is a great opportunity to close that gap on the top four.

The previous meeting between these two saw Frankfurt claim all three points, running out 2-0 victors thanks to goals from Mario Gotze and Jesper Lindstrom.

Team News

Urs Fischer will be looking for a response from his side and looks to have everyone available. The only player that is unavailable is Andras Schafer who is missing with a foot injury.

Sheraldo Becker has not scored since November as he looks to end his drought and help Union stay in the Champions League places PHOTO CREDIT: BRUNO FAHY

Wing-back Josip Juranovic has impressed since signing in January from Celtic and opened his Union account last weekend and will be set to start again. Sheraldo Becker started the season on fire but has remained goalless since November and against another out-of-form side he will look to break this run.

Frankfurt need a fresh injection of momentum and having a fresh Randal Kolo Muani will help their cause. Lindstrom is still sidelined with an ankle injury and looks like he may miss a lot of Eintracht's remaining games.

Jesper Lindstrom will miss the game having suffered a serious ankle injury PHOTO CREDIT: BSR Agency

Experienced midfielder Sebastian Rode is another that will miss the game having picked up too many yellow cards and it leaves Oliver Glasner some big decisions to make in the midfield.

Likely Lineups

Ronnow; Doekhi, Knoche, Leite; Juranovic, Laidouni, Khedira, Thorsby, Roussillon; Becker, Pefok

Trapp; Tuta, Hasebe, Ndicka; Buta, Kamada, Sow, Max; Gotze, Alidou, Kolo Muani

Key Players

Union Berlin - Josip Juranovic

The Croatian right-back has impressed Fischer so much since arriving in January, he is currently keeping club captain Christopher Trimmel out of the starting 11. He opened his club account in the first leg against Saint-Galloise with a whipped freekick into the bottom corner.

Josip Juranovic has impressed since signing for Union Berlin in January PHOTO CREDIT: DeFodi Images

In the side's 1-1 draw away to VFL Wolfsburg, he stepped up to take the penalty that gave his side the lead. In the 3-5-2 formation, his marauding runs are a big part of Union's play and they will look for him to get up and down the sideline to create opportunities for his teammates.

Eintracht Frankfurt - Randal Kolo Muani

Kolo Muani is quite a clear and obvious choice for Frankfurt as he has been one of the most impressive players in the Bundesliga this season. He sits joint-fourth in the goal scoring charts with 11 to his name and leads the league in assists with 10.

Randal Kolo Muani returns for Frankfurt having missed Wednesday night because of suspension PHOTO CREDIT: DeFodi Images

Having received a red card in the first leg against Napoli, he missed the second leg on Wednesday night and so will be fresh and ready to go on Sunday. Union are unbeaten in their 11 home games this season and Kolo Muani will need to be at his very best if Frankfurt are going to break that record.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Frankfurt head north to the capital to face Union Berlin at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

What time is kick-off?

This game will kick-off at 14:30 GMT on Sunday.

How can I watch?

The game will be live to UK viewers on Sky Sports Football.

You can follow all the news and views as it happens here on VAVEL UK.