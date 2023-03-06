Bayern Munich vs Augsburg: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 24, 2023

Top of the table Bayern Munich have the illusive Bundesliga title still firmly in their grip despite Borussia Dortmund clipping their heels at every move. Bayern can’t afford any slip ups if they are wanting to lift the title for another season, and lowly Augsburg visit the Allianz Arena in aim to shock the Bavarians.

Fresh of toppling Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Bayern return to Bundesliga action against 13th-placed Augsburg on an alluring run of form which sees the Bavarians sit at the summit of the Bundesliga, with an 11th consecutive Meisterschale on the cards, despite heavy pressure from Borussia Dortmund. Bayern’s only Bundesliga defeat in their last five outings came to Borussia Monchengladbach, a side Munich have struggled to over the years, but the rest of their outings they have shown great character, and which they’ll look to replicate come Saturday.

Bayern’s opponents, Augsburg, have had another tough season in Germany’s top division, with their form since returning from the World Cup reading loss, win consecutively till they see themselves face the Bavarians, so if the form guide continues to follow in the same suit, Augsburg are predicted to lose this game, but we know that’s not how it works. With three wins in their last five games, Fuggerstädter will be wanting to cause one of the biggest upsets in defeating Bayern at the Allianz Arena.

Team News

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane - (Photo: Quality Sport Images/GETTY Images)

A long time absentee, Sadio Mane, has been out since the World Cup, but is being gradually re-introduced by Julian Nagelsmann, with his three cameos since returning brief. He may be introduced back to the starting eleven, as he may finally get some well needed minutes in the fray.

Bayern will also be without the injured Lucas Hernandez (knee) and Manuel Neuer (broken leg), so their returns are expected to be a lot longer than expected.

Benjamin Pavard was missing due to his suspension after a red card against PSG, so he’ll return to the Bayern squad in the league game.

Augsburg

One of Augsburg’s absentees, Reece Oxford. - (Photo: Sebastian Widmann/GETTY Images)

Enrico Maaßen has had many casualties in recent weeks, with former West Ham United breakthrough Reece Oxford falling foul to injury.

Andre Hahn and Tobias Strobl remain out with knee injuries, with Felix Uduokhai and Elvis Rexhbecai are ruled out with muscle and calf injuries respectively.

Predicted line-ups

Bayern Munich

Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, de Ligt, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich; Coman, Muller, Musiala; Choupo-Moting.

Augsburg

Gikiewicz; Gumny, Gouweleeuw, Veiga, Pederson; Maier, Engels, Dorsch, Vargas; Beljo, Demirovic.

Player to watch

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich)

Bayern Munich’s Eric Choupo-Moting netting yesterday against PSG - (Photo: Richard Sellers/GETTY Images)

Midweek Champions League hero Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting presents perhaps Bayern's biggest threat having scored against PSG last time out as part of a four-game scoring streak.

After being relatively disappointing at Stoke City, Moting somehow earned himself a move to PSG, where his record wasn’t great either. This season, in his third for Bayern, he’s impressed, netting ten times and is currently on his best run of form this season, so he’ll be hoping to replicate this feat come Saturday.

Ermedin Demirovic (Augsburg)

The Augsburg man has netted seven times throughout the campaign - (Photo: DeFodi Images/GETTY Images)

The Bosnian could be one to watch for Bayern on Saturday, with him being Augsburg’s highest scorer this campaign, with seven goals to his name.

Demirovic had his first breakthrough after a fine campaign in Belgium years back for St. Gallen, he arrived at one of Europe’s top five leagues, the Bundesliga, with Freiburg, but he failed to make a mark in his time Baden-Württemberg, hence why he moved onto Augsburg

He’s proved a menace as at this stage of the campaign, double figures seems imminent, but his form lately has been patchy, so he needs to find a scoring formula once again and Saturday presents him with a perfect chance to start firing on all fronts once more.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at the Allianz Arena, Munich.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 14:30 GMT on Saturday, March 11.

How can I watch?

The game will not be shown live on TV, but you will be able to follow through live commentary and both clubs respective social media pages for updates.

Highlights of the clash will be posted on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.