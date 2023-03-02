Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 23, 2023

Borussia Dortmund host RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Friday night, as two title contenders, clash at the Signal Iduna Park.

Goal difference alone separates Dortmund and Bayern Munich in 1st, with just five points between all the teams in the top five of the Bundesliga. With just 12 games left, it is set up to be a thrilling end to the campaign.

BVB continued their winning run last time out which stems back to November after Julian Brandt's goal was enough to overcome Hoffenheim. Leipzig come off the back of a 2-1 win against fellow title-chasing side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Team News

RB Leipzig

With Péter Gulácsi set to miss the rest of the season, Janis Blascwich will continue his place between the sticks for Leipzig.

Dani Olmo and former Dortmund man Abdou Diallo also remain out for Leipzig ahead of their visit to the Signal Iduna Park.

Konrad Laimer is also unavailable after his fifth yellow card of the season last time out.

Borussia Dortmund

Youssoufa Moukoko and Karim Adeyemi both remain out the side ahead of the visit of Leipzig.

Mateu Morey also remains out for Dortmund, whilst January signing Julien Duranville will play no part on Friday night with the full-back suffering from a thigh injury.

Predicted Lineups

RB Leipzig

Blaswich, Henrichs, Orban, Gvardiol, Halstenberg, Szoboszlai, Kampl, Schlager, Werner, Silva, Nkunku (4-4-2)

Borussia Dortmund

Kobel, Ryerson, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Can, Bellingham, Brandt, Reus, Bynoe-Gittens, Haller (4-2-3-1)

Key Players

RB Leipzig - Josko Gvardiol

Gvardiol has been making headlines in recent months, with the 21-year-old performing brilliantly of late.

Having helped Croatia to a World Cup Bronze Medal in Qatar, the centre-back has been impressive for Leipzig this season at the back.

He will be a huge part of any points Leipzig manage to claim against Dortmund tomorrow night.

Borussia Dortmund - Julian Brandt

Brandt has made a difference for BVB in recent weeks, with the midfielder getting on the score sheet regularly.

He scored the winner last time out for Terzic's side to ensure they continued their fine form since the World Cup break.

Playing alongside Marco Reus this season, he has excelled in Dortmund's attack. He could be a key figure in Friday night's game.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at the Signal Iduna Park, home of Borussia Dortmund.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this Bundesliga clash is at 19:30 GMT tomorrow evening.

How can I watch?

The game will not be available to UK viewers, however, you can keep up to date with all the Bundesliga action on VAVEL UK.