VfL Bochum vs Stuttgart: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 27, 2023

Sebastian Hoeneß goes straight into the heat of a relegation six-pointer against hosts VfL Bochum on Sunday afternoon.

Stuttgart’s trip to the Vonovia Ruhrstadion is part of a relegation double-header in the Bundesliga on Sunday with Hoffenheim playing Schalke 04 later in the day.

Hoeneß replaced Bruno Labbadia in the Die Roten dugout on Monday after the 57-year-old was sacked with just one win in 11 Bundesliga matches.

The 40-year-old got his tenure off to a winning start with a 1-0 win over Nurnberg in the quarter-final of the DFB Pokal on Wednesday night, sending Die Roten into the final four.

Hoeneß previously managed in the Bundesliga at TSG Hoffenheim where he was manager from July 2020 until May 2022.

The German coach left Die Kraichgauer with a win percentage of 38% and hasn’t been in a job until arriving at the Mercedes Benz Arena.

The new manager is tasked with getting Stuttgart’s first three points in five matches, in a massive relegation six-pointer against Bochum.

With so much on the line this weekend, Thomas Leitsch will be happy his side are going into the game off the back of some recent positive results.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last three Bundesliga matches, picking up seven of a possible nine points.

With just six points separating bottom-placed Stuttgart and Bochum in 14th, it will be a tense affair on Sunday afternoon.

Team News

VfL Bochum

The home side go into the fixture with a nearly fully fit squad to choose from.

The Blues will continue without Costa Rican International Christian Gamboa though, as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Other than the aforementioned right back Leitsch will be able to call on all his big hitters such as Takuma Asano, Kevin Stöger and Christopher Antwi-Adjei.

Stuttgart

New boss Hoeneß has came in at a great time for Stuttgart in terms of players available.

The German will have a fully fit squad to choose from after striker Serhou Guirassy returned from injury last weekend in defeat against Union Berlin.

After two substitute appearances in the last week, Hoeneß will be hoping Guirassy may be up to a first start this weekend after two months out injured.

Likely Lineups

VfL Bochum

Riemann, Stafylidis, Ordets, Mašović, Soares, Losilla, Stöger, Osterhage, Asano, Hofmann, Antwi-Adjei

Stuttgart

Bredlow, Vagnoman, Anton, Mavropanos, Ito, Sosa, Endo, Haraguchi, Millot, Führich, Guirassy

Key Players

VfL Bochum: Erhan Mašović

Erhan Masovic has been a key figure in The Blues defence all season, but recently the central defender has been chipping in at the other end of the pitch.

The 24-year-old has scored four goals all this season, with two of them coming in the last three, to help Bochum to seven points from a possible nine.

The Serbian has even been given the nickname of “scorer Erhan” due to his recent form in front of goal.

If The Blues are to win this relegation six-pointer they will be counting on the Serbian in both boxes.

Stuttgart: Borna Sosa

Borna Sosa has been capped 14 times by his country Croatia, and it is clear to see why.

The left wingback is one of the best crossers of a ball in the Bundesliga and with six assists so far this season the Croatian is Stuttgart’s top provider.

He has also chipped in with two goals from a wide position, and new manager Hoeneß will be hoping the 25-year-old can lead this Stuttgart team in the run in.

The 6 ft 2 in wingback was missing in their last Bundesliga match, where Die Roten lost 3-0 against Union Berlin, which means he has making up to do this weekend.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This gameweek 27 match is being played at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion home of VfL Bochum.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this weekend’s match is scheduled to be at 16:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

The match will be available for UK viewers on Sky Sports Football and US viewers can watch the game on ESPN+.