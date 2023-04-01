Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 26, 2023

Previous meeting between the clubs in October 2022 (Photo by Helge Prang - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

Mid-table Werder Bremen host relegation-threatened Hoffenheim as both teams aim to get back amongst the points in the Bundesliga following a poor run of form.

Despite causing an upset in Gameweek 3 beating Dortmund away from home, Ole Werner's side has declined in form as the newly promoted team struggle to pick up points as of late.

The River Islanders occupy eleventh position in the Bundesliga but after eight defeats in their last 12 matches, Bremen are just nine points above the relegation play-off spot.

Just one place above the relegation zone, Pellegrino Matarazzo's Hoffenheim side finally ended their five-game losing streak, beating Hertha Berlin just before the international break.

The three points lifted them above the relegation zone by just a single point.

Hoffenheim are amongst four Bundesliga teams to have never been relegated from the first division of German football since their promotion in 2008 and The Blues will be hoping for a repeat of the 2015/16 campaign when Hoffenheim escaped relegation by a one-point margin.

Werder Bremen undoubtedly come into this tie with less pressure on their backs, whilst Hoffenheim have a point to prove.

Three points are a must in order to avoid dropping into the relegation zone with only nine games remaining.

Team news

Werder Bremen

The River Islanders remain without Felix Agu and Jean-Manuel Mbom following knee and calf injuries, whilst Goalkeeper Dudu is out due to illness.

The trio of Marco Friedl, Christian Gross and Leonardo Bittencourt is likely to return after missing the previous draw away to Mönchengladbach.

Hoffenheim

Israeli international, Munas Dabbur will start his three game suspension after picking up a straight red card in their last game against Hertha Berlin, they will travel without the forward.

However, to the delight of Ole Werner, former Liverpool central defender, Ozan Kabak will return to the back line after serving a one game suspension.

Likely Lineups

Hertha Berlin:

Pavlenka; Pieper, Stark, Friedl; Weiser, Bittencourt, Gross, Stage, Jung; Fullkrug, Ducksch

Hoffenheim:

Baumann; Kabak, Vogt, Brooks; Kaderabek, Geiger, Stiller, Skov; Baumgartner; Bebou, Kramaric

Key players

Niclas Fullkrug in match between TSG Hoffenheim and Hertha BSC at PreZero-Arena (Photo by Simon Hofmann/Getty Images)

Nicolas Fullkrug

Adding to his 2022-23 goalscoring tally during the international break scoring in a defeat against Belgium, the 30-year-old is enjoying the season of his life tormenting defenders with his technical ability.

The Bundesliga top goalscorer has rallied his newly promoted side into a push for a top-half finish by smashing in 15 goals in 24 appearances

All eyes are on the German international. If Werder Bremen are to finish the season strong and climb into the top half of the table, he may be the only hope.

Andrej Kramaric in game between TSG Hoffenheim and Hertha BSC at PreZero-Arena (Photo by Simon Hofmann/Getty Images)

Andrej Kramaric

Andrej Kramaric is the top goalscorer in Bundesliga history for a Croatian player, and is also on track to occupy Hoffenheim's all-time scoring record, with only five goals separating him and the record.

Currently leading Hoffenheim's goalscoring this season, seven goals in 23 appearances, a stat the forward would be very disappointment in this far into the campaign.

Despite a five year run of consistently hitting double figures in goals, the Croatian forward has failed to do so this campaign, repeating last years poor form.

However, the 31-year-old is still a very dangerous attacking threat, presently placing fourth overall on the Bundesliga active scoring chart with 95 goals so far.

Match Details

Where will the match be played?

This matchday 26 clash will take place at Weserstadion.

Weserstadion Stadium (Credit: Allan Baxter GETTY IMAGES)

What time is kick-off?

Kick off for this Sunday's fixture will be 16:30 GMT

How can I watch?

You can watch the match on Sky Sports Mix for UK viewers and US viewers can stream the match on ESPN+.