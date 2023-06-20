Southgate praises ‘elite’ Saka after first career hat-trick

Gareth Southgate hailed Bukayo Saka as an elite player after the England forward scored his first career hat-trick on “a night that will live with him for ever” as North Macedonia were demolished 7-0 at Old Trafford.

Saka struck three times in 13 minutes as England maintained their perfect record at the top of Euro 2024 qualifying group C before next summer’s tournament in Germany.

Southgate, the England manager, described the scoreline as “outrageous” after the captain, Harry Kane, extended his record as England’s top goalscorer, scoring twice to reach 58 goals, the substitute Kalvin Phillips registered his first goal for the national team and Marcus Rashford also struck at his home ground.

However, Southgate reserved the biggest praise for Saka. When asked whether the performance offered signs that the Arsenal forward could become an elite player, Southgate replied: “I think he is already there.”

“When he broke into the team at Arsenal, what struck us was that in a team that were having a difficult time he was performing at a really high level. Then when they were playing well he was still a key player performing at a really high level.

Getty: Catherine Ivill

“That says a lot about his mentality, his ability to deal with pressure, and that’s the environment we are in all the time. He is exceptional to work with.”

'Injury could have ruled Saka out'

Southgate revealed that the 21-year-old had been carrying an injury after going off at half-time in Friday’s win in Malta and that could have ruled him out of this game.

“He’s had a slightly sore achilles and it’s another one where it would have been easy to pull out of the camp and miss out on a night like this, that I’m sure will live with him forever,” Southgate said.

Saka admitted he could not remember scoring a hat-trick previously, even dating back to his days in Arsenal’s academy. “I will remember this for the rest of my life,” he said.

“I don’t remember the last time I scored three, even at junior levels. I will frame the match ball but will probably hold it in my arms for a few days first.”

Getty: Robin Jones

This latest hat-trick was England’s seventh under Southgate, with Kane scoring five and Raheem Sterling registering two, but prior to that there had been no national team hat-trick recorded since Jermaine Defoe’s against Bulgaria in 2010.

Such prolificacy highlights the direction of travel under Southgate with this latest international break, including the 4-0 win away to Malta, demonstrating further the level of performance the manager demands.

“Although the scoreline is outrageous, that wasn’t really how we were expecting the game to be,” Southgate said. “There was no evidence Macedonia would suffer like that or the game would be as straightforward as it was.”

England have now won 12 consecutive home games in European Championship qualifying by an aggregate score of 47-4 and possess a six-point lead at the top of their qualifying group. They are next in action against Ukraine in September at a venue yet to be decided.