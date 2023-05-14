4 things we learnt as Chelsea and Forest share the spoils at Stamford Bridge

The points were shared between these two sides for the second time this season, ending Chelsea manager Frank Lampard's chances of securing back to back victories for his side and providing a crucial point for Nottingham Forest in their fight for Premier League survival.

Here's four things we learnt from the score-draw at Stamford Bridge:

Messy Mendy:

UEFA Champions League winning goalkeeper Edouard Mendy came back into the Chelsea side between the sticks following a large period of time spent on the substitute bench this season. With Kepa Arrizabalaga preferred in goal, Mendy might have felt that he had a point to prove to repay the faith of Lampard, who signed him when previously in charge of the club back in September 2020.

Mendy was back in the team for the first time in the league since November and was arguably at fault for Forest's opening goal, flapping at the ball as he rushed off his line, and seeing the header from Taiwo Awoniyi fly past him on 13 minutes.

It is looking increasingly likely that either Mendy or Arrizabalaga will be sold this summer, and on this performance, the Spaniard could well be feeling confident that it will be he who keeps his number one jersey.

Edouard Mendy was back in the Chelsea goal. | Photo Credit: Chris Lee via Getty Images

Sterling 2 - 2 Awoniyi:

It was two goals apiece for both Raheem Sterling and Taiwo Awoniyi, with the Chelsea player having endured a difficult first season in London. Sterling, who stated this week that he was experiencing one of the lowest moments of his career, put in a spirited show and turned the tide for the home team, with his second goal particularly impressive.

Having not scored in the league since January 1st, in the reverse fixture at The City Ground, Sterling bagged two goals in the space of seven minutes in the first half to justify his place in the starting line-up.

It wasn't enough to secure the three points for Chelsea, but it may have put doubt in the mind of any Chelsea supporters who had thought Sterling might be one of the players to exit Stamford Bridge this summer, in what is believed to be a looming mass-exodus.

Awoniyi is the first Forest player to score back-to-back braces in the top flight.

Raheem Sterling scored both of Chelsea's goals | Phot Credit: Darren Walsh via Getty Images

Better Call Hall:

Cobham Academy graduate Lewis Hall made only his fifth start for Chelsea, replacing Ben Chilwell in the left-wing back position.

In all of the appearances he has made thus far, Hall has impressed with his marauding runs and creation of chances, yet could have done more for Awoniyi's opener.

Chelsea fans can only look for silver-linings in a seriously disappointing campaign and another came in the shape of Noni Madueke, who secured his first Chelsea goal in their recent loss to Arsenal. Madueke has obviously impressed Lampard during his caretaker reign and has started in the last three games.

At least the future looks bright for Chelsea, even if lady luck has not shone on them much this season.

End Game:

At this stage of the season, with just three games to go, points are of course at a premium.

Chelsea have failed to win four out of six games against the newly promoted sides this season, which of course includes Forest, who now sit in sixteenth place in the table, on 36 points.

Following Southampton's relegation, there are two relegation places left, and Forest are still very much at risk of falling into that drop-zone.

Forest have failed to win in any of their six visits to London, for the first time in the top tier since 1992-93, having lost five and drawn with Chelsea. They have also conceded at least two goals in each of their six trips to London this season, leaving their leaky defence as the major culprit for why they are languishing at the lower end of the league.