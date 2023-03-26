England 2-0 Ukraine: Two goals in two minutes ensures The Three Lions remain top of the group

Saka and Kane celebrate after each scoring in a two minute spell. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Two goals in two minutes helped England to a 2-0 win over Ukraine at Wembley to leave them top of Group C.

Harry Kane extended his lead as England's record goalscorer when he tapped home a cross before Saka scored an impressive long range effort two minutes later.

There was also a first start for James Maddison and a debut for Ivan Toney as England secured a comfortable victory.

The result means that England remain top of the group with two wins from two while Ukraine extend a run of not winning their opening qualifying game for any tournament since 2008.

Story of the Match

Following their 2-1 win in Italy in their opening qualifying game, England manager Gareth Southgate made three changes to the side that started that game. Midfielder Kalvin Phillips and wide player Jack Grealish were dropped to the bench while left back Luke Shaw was suspended.

Creative midfielder Phil Foden was also unavailable for this fixture after needing emergency surgery to remove his appendix while Chelsea full back Reece James had to withdraw from the squad since the Italy game due to injury.

Replacing the three players were Jordan Henderson, Ben Chilwell and Leicester City player James Maddison who was making his first England start. Maddison's only previous England cap came more than three years ago, when he made a substitute appearance against Montenegro.

This is Ukraine's first fixture in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign having played a Brentford B side earlier in the week as preparation. Ukraine came into this game having lost only two of their last 19 Euro qualifying games.

In their side picked for the game with England by interim manager Ruslan Rotan, Chelsea striker Mykhailo Mudryk, Everton full back Vitalii Mykolenko and Arsenal full back Oleksandr Zinchenko all start in what appeared to be a 4-3-3 formation.

Before kick-off, Harry Kane was able to lead his side out with his children in recognition of him becoming England's record goal scorer and Wembley paused to give him a commemorative Golden Boot in recognition of his achievement.

There was also a minute's applause before kick off for former World Cup winning England player George Cohen who passed away late last year.

The game started with a considerably low tempo with England having a lot of the possession in the centre of the field. But when England did get forward they showed how dangerous they could be.

In particular, Maddison and Kane looked lively and just eight minutes in, Kane thought he had won England a penalty when he went down in the box but the referee did not agree.

In the opening quarter of the game, there were a high number of fouls committed by Ukraine just outside their own box which gave Maddison and Chilwell the chance to get some crosses in but The Three Lions couldn't get the desired connection on them.

While they did not create too much, Ukraine showed that England should not be complacent when Roman Yaremchuk went through on goal. He dragged his shot wide before the offside flag went up but it was a warning to England that they were in a game.

A quick one-two gives England breathing space

As the half wore on, England put more and more pressure on their visitors and they knew they needed to capitalise on their dominance and grab a goal.

And the deadlock was broken on the 37th minute. Kane picked up the ball in the Ukraine box and sprayed a wonderful ball out to Bukayo Saka on the right. After passing the ball Kane made his way straight to the back post where he tapped home Saka's cross and put England ahead.

It was a wonderful cross by Saka and just two minutes later he grabbed a goal of his own to put England two goals ahead. He picked up the ball on the edge of the box from Jordan Henderson and he turned and his shot found the top left hand corner to give The Three Lions some breathing room and they went in at half time two goals ahead.

The second half started in similar fashion to the first, with a low tempo and few chances. England got into some good positions but could not carve out any real clear cut chances from those positions.

The best position The Three Lions got into early in the second half was when Saka fired across a low cross in the penalty area but no one could convert.

With England looking comfortable, the Ukranian manager gambled on the hour mark by making a triple substitution that saw Mudryk and Mykolenko subbed off.

However, the gamble did not seem to help as the game carried on petering out towards full time.

With ten minutes to go, Southgate gave a debut to Brentford striker Ivan Toney who made his first international appearance at any level.

Southgate also brought on Conor Gallagher and Grealish in the final ten minutes and Gallagher found himself in the box as the ball came to him but the keeper made a good save to deny him his first international goal.

As the game passed over into stoppage time, England had more chances to make the scoreline look even more comfortable but Harry Maguire put a header over the bar before Grealish had a shot saved by the Ukranian keeper and the game finished 2-0.

Player of the Match - Jude Bellingham

While the 19 year old midfielder was not invovled in the goals tonight, Jude Bellingham had an excellent game running the midfield and dictating play.

He often found himself the target of some late challenges by the opposition but he did well to dust himself off and not let it bother him.

Tonight was his 10th consecutive start in an England shirt and if he continues to play like that, he will have many more.