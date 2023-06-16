Can Trent Alexander-Arnold revive his England career with new role?

Trent Alexander-Arnold could be given a chance to revive his fledging England career after his remarkable end to last season.

Gareth Southgate has suggested that he will start the Liverpool right-back in his new role against Malta on Friday evening.

The 24-year-old has watched many of his peers forge stellar careers so far for the Three Lions, including Declan Rice (41 caps, 38 starts), Mason Mount (36 caps, 24 starts and Marcus Rashford (51 caps, 22 starts).

In comparison, he has just 18 caps for the national team, starting in 14 games and appearing off of the bench in just four, despite featuring in 41 squads.

His international career is a stark contrast to his club career, where he is considered to be one of the most influential players in world football and has won every trophy available to him.

The Reds academy graduate had an underwhelming campaign last season at club level by his lofty standards but a switch to an inverted full-back role looked to reinvigorate his form.

Trent's stunning strike against Leicester (Photo: Daniel Chesterton/Offside via GETTY Images)

In the final ten games of the Premier League season, after the position switch, Alexander-Arnold notched a stunning goal against Leicester and seven assists.

What did Southgate say?

When asked about the Liverpool man’s resurgence, the England manager struggled to hide his smile and hinted that he was set to play a role in the contest.

“Well, let’s see! You know that I think he is more than capable of playing there and it can be really exciting.

"If we were to do that, we would not be expecting perfection because there is a lot to learn, particularly without the ball. It is different areas of the pitch.

"With the ball, that is a more straightforward transition for him now. He has been playing there a little bit more for his club so it is something for us to consider, definitely.”

What has gone wrong so far?

The fact that such a talented footballer has such a limited amount of caps simply comes down to the quality of the competition in his position, according to The Times’ Henry Winter.

“Right-back is where England have most strength and TAA can be caught out,” he told VAVEL.

Alexander-Arnold has been in competition with Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James for a berth in the squad, never mind a place in the starting XI.

Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker on England duty (Photo: Shaun Botterill/UEFA via GETTY Images)

The Times’ Northern football correspondent, Paul Joyce suggests that the trio are seen as more secure options defensively than the Liverpool man in the mind of the England manager.

“Gareth Southgate has up to now perhaps viewed Trent through the prism of what he can’t do rather than what he can.

"He looks at how he defends on occasions, wants England to be solid and looks elsewhere,” he told VAVEL.

This is in stark comparison with his coach at club level, according to Joyce, who gives him the tools to flourish despite the concerns about his defending.

“It has been clear that Jurgen Klopp embraces all of Trent’s strengths and weaknesses, continually picks him and provides him with an environment in which he can thrive.

"This gives Trent confidence and belief. Klopp wants Liverpool to be attack-minded and that dovetails with Trent’s qualities.”

Despite the concerns over his defensive ability, Winter believes that finding a place for a generational talent like Alexander-Arnold is a must for the national team.

“TAA is the best English passer around although Southgate also puts Maddison in that bracket too.

"You need to find a place for him, so midfield is an option.”

He also provides an insight into how the 24-year-old can work his way into the manager’s plans on a permanent basis in his new role.

“Southgate points out that he needs to learn how to win the ball in this position, different to full-back.“

There are already signs that the player is developing in this aspect of his game.

Since the full-back switched into the inverted role at club level, he has made 80 recoveries in 10 matches, an average of eight recoveries per match.

When compared to the 52 in the 10 matches prior, which averages out at 5.2 per match, it makes for encouraging reading.

If Alexander-Arnold can adapt to the new role for his country in the way he has at club level, he may have found a way to finally carve the career that a player of his quality deserves at international level.