Italy 1-2 England: Post-Match Player Ratings

Harry Kane became England's record all-time goalscorer in Naples as the Three Lions held onto a first-half lead to win 2-1 against Italy in their first Euro 2024 qualifier.

Gareth Southgate's side, who started on the front foot, were ahead after 13 minutes as Declan Rice turned home an uncleared corner to notch the third goal of his England career.

Captain Kane took the opportunity to break Wayne Rooney's record in the 44th minute from the penalty spot with trademark aplomb after Giovanni Di Lorenzo had handled in the box.

Italy had the bulk of possession in the second half and were boosted by Mateo Retegui's debut goal in the 57th minute, but England held out despite a late Luke Shaw red card.

Here are our player ratings for both sides:

Italy

Gianluigi Donnarumma – 6

Was busy early on after a flurry of England attacks, with a fine save to deny Jude Bellingham. Could do little for the opener and Kane's penalties are always tough to face.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo – 4

Some late tackles on Grealish and an unfortunate handball for the penalty meant it was a night to forget on home turf for the Napoli man.

Rafael Toloi – 5

Beaten for pace every time England went forward. Lost Rice from the corner for the opener.

Francesco Acerbi – 5

Stepped into midfield with varying degrees of success throughout. Was slow to react to England's slick play and rightfully booked late on.

Leonardo Spinazzola – 5

Given lots of space attacking-wise, but did little with it. Seemed apprehensive of Bukayo Saka's quality and was quick to stand off the Arsenal forward.

Nicolo Barella – 5

Was given the run around by Jude Bellingham in the first half and rightly one of the first men taken off as Roberto Mancini looked to shake things up.

Jorginho – 5

A passenger throughout. Outfought and outmuscled.

Marco Verratti – 6

Fleeting showings of quality, but again outfought and breezed past too easily in the first half. Got on the ball more as the game went on but did not affect the game as he would have liked.

Domenico Berardi – 4

The Sassuolo man produced a quiet showing when Mancini needed him to step up to the plate.

Mateo Retegui – 6

Shut out by England's physical centre-backs in the first half, but netted his debut goal with composure.

Lorenzo Pellegrini – 6

Came to life in the second period as he notched a slick assist by picking out the unmarked Retegui.

Bryan Cristante (for Barella 62') – 6

Ticked the ball over in midfield and added more bite.

Matteo Politano (for Berardi 62') – 6

Energetic showing down the right as he produced more within minutes than Berardi had all evening.

Wilfried Gnonto (for Pellegrini 69') - 7

Turned Kyle Walker inside and out after coming on, and will have given Mancini a selection headache going forward.

Sandro Tonali (for Jorginho 69') - 6

A more mobile replacement that looked to push Italy forward and pull the strings late on, to no avail.

Gianluca Scamacca (for Verratti 88') - 5

Did not get any service to make a difference in his late cameo.

England

Jordan Pickford – 6

Swept up well but was somewhat shaky from corners and balls in the air as England came under increased pressure throughout. Could do little for the goal.

Kyle Walker – 6

Burst forward well to help Saka. Grew tired as the game went on and was moved in-field with Reece James at wing-back to help deal with Gnonto's threat.

John Stones – 7

Composed showing as the Manchester City man displayed all aspects of his game. Calm and quality on the ball and not afraid to stick a foot into a tackle.

Harry Maguire – 6

Nervous at times with the ball but strong in the air as usual. Gave the ball away for Italy's goal and looked shaky from then on in.

Luke Shaw – 5

Kept Berardi quiet with ease and linked up nicely with Grealish along the left side. Sent off quite incredibly for two yellows in two minutes with ten to go, one for time-wasting and another for a late tackle on Retegui.

Kalvin Phillips – 6

Grew into the game and then equally out of it as time ticked on. Dropped deeper next to Rice as his good early pressing got the better of him and he tired towards the end.

Declan Rice – 8

Slammed home the opener like a striker and produced a showing that will have all top European clubs on high alert. Dominated Italy physically.

Jude Bellingham – 7

Another fine performance in the first half but his impact lessened as time went on.

Bukayo Saka – 7

Put in some great set-piece deliveries and was strong with his back to goal. Often got back to help out the defence too in a tireless showing.

Harry Kane – 9

Hold-up play, clinical striking ability, clever play to get the team out of a rut, he had it all. A real captain's performance as he broke Rooney's record with trademark aplomb from the penalty spot.

Jack Grealish – 6

Showed some nice play and touches throughout. Should have scored but skewed a shot wide with the goal gaping just after England had made it two.

Phil Foden (for Grealish 69') – 5

A fleeting appearance as he touched the ball only a few times and was unfortunate to be hooked after Shaw’s red card.

Kieran Trippier (for Foden 81') – 6

Professional showing after he probably was not expecting to be needed.

Reece James (for Saka 85') – 6

Thrown on to help Walker, and he did so to the best of his ability.

Connor Gallagher (for Bellingham 85') – 6

Put himself about, no doubt exactly what he was told to do by Southgate and co.