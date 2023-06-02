Manchester City vs Manchester United: FA Cup Preview, Final, 2023

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 24: The club badges of Manchester City and Manchester United ahead of the 2023 FA Cup Final on May 24, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

For the first time in the competition's history, we will see the Manchester Derby take place in an FA Cup ​​​final.

Both sides have enjoyed fantastic season's thus far, with Manchester City and Manchester United ​​​​​​finishing their Premier League season's in first and third respectively.

This trophy would be the cherry on the cake for either team, as they both sit on one trophy for the season.

We all know how much this trophy means to English football, and over the years this tournament has produced so many magical moments, which is what football is all about.

Team News

Manchester City

The Citizens are in a tough situation at the moment in regards to line-ups. This has nothing to do with injury, but more to do with squad fitness, as although this is a massive game for Pep Guardiola and his side, they are also preparing for the Champions League final which is only one week away.

So Pep Guardiola could either field his best 11, or rest some key players for next week's game.

The likelihood is that he will go with the first option due to the fact that Man City only have one injured player, which is Manuel Akanji, who is just a doubt for this final.

Ederson will be rested and will be replaced by Stefan Ortega.

Other than that Man City should be ready for action.

Manchester United

Unlike their noisy neighbors, Man United will be without some key players in this match.

One of these players is Brazilian winger Antony, who is looking unlikely to feature in this match.

Lisandro Martinez remains sidelined but will be back for next season.

Alejandro Garnacho is expected to start on the left-wing with Marcus Rashford leading the line, due to Anthony Martial picking up yet another injury.

The French forward has had a season plagued with injuries and his future at the Theatre of Dreams will definitely be in doubt heading into the summer transfer window.

Likely Lineups

Manchester City

​​​Ortega; Ake, Dias, Walker; Rodri, Stones; Grealish, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva; Haaland

Manchester United

De Gea; Shaw, Lindelof, Varane, Wan-Bissaka; Eriksen, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Key Players

Manchester City- Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne needs little to know introduction when being talked about. Over the years he has established himself as one of the greatest midfielders that the Premier League has ever seen.

The Belgian has had another exceptional season in the blue side of Manchester and has played a major part in Man City's treble ambitions.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Kevin De Bruyne with the Premier League trophy after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on May 21, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

His vision is unmatched in the football world and combined with his pin-point passing, you have a recipe for success.

De Bruyne on his day is truly unplayable so he will be a nightmare to stop if he is on his best tomorrow evening.

Manchester United- Marcus Rashford

After becoming the first Man United player to score 30 goals in a season since Robin Van Persie, Rashford will be fired up to end his fantastic individual campaign in a high note by winning the FA Cup.

The 25-year-old has been Ten Hag's talisman and leading goalscorer this season, with his reliability in the big games being a key asset for the Red Devils.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United prepares to take a free kick during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham FC at Old Trafford on May 28, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Rashford is a menace to opposition defences, and he thrives when running in behind the opponent's backline. This will be at test when he battles Kyle Walker, who has got the better of some of the top wingers in the world this season.

If Rashford is not dealt with by the Man City backline he will surely cause serious damage in front of the net.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The match is taking place at Wembley Stadium in London, which has a capacity of of 60,000.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off will take place at 4:00pm BST on Saturday, 3 June 2023.

How can I watch?

The match will be broadcasted on BBC One and ITV for viewers in the UK.