Jurgen Klopp: 'Top class' Gravenberch is an 'important player' for Liverpool

The £34m signing of Ryan Gravenberch in the final hours of the summer transfer window came with question marks for Liverpool.

While the need for more midfielders was palpable, the void of a new number 6 was a disappointment for many of the Anfield faithful, who argued the earlier acquisitions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai were enough to fill the '8' role.

Yet, after just six games in red, Klopp has turned doubters into believers once more as Gravenberch, under his new mentor, has already got himself two assists for the club, while his ability to read the game and make an impact from midfield has been paramount to Liverpool's successful start in all competitions.

Against Belgian Pro League leaders Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League, the 21-year-old opened his scoring account to draw more praise from his German head coach.

Gravenberch became the first player to score or assist in each of his first three starts for the Reds since Milan Baros in September 2002 when he tucked away a goalkeeping mistake from close range - prompting Klopp to wax lyrical of a 'top class' player with 'raw talent', as well as a 'smart boy'.

"He has raw power, yeah, I am not sure a lot of people would have described him as that in the past," said Klopp after Gravenberch and Diogo Jota helped Liverpool to another Europa League win on Thursday. "He is technically incredibly good.

"That first touch is insane, the speed is top class, he’s a really good shooter, he is a really good player. Yes, he came late (in the transfer window), and yes we play slightly differently (to Bayern) and he needs time to adapt. That is what we can give him, thank god."

Time to fit in

Gravenberch made just six starts for Bayern Munich last season, only three more than he has already made this term for the Reds. Perhaps not helped by the transition from Julian Nagelsmann to Thomas Tuchel, the multifunctional midfielder player struggled to adapt to new surroundings.

But under Klopp, in a team that allows time and growth, the Dutchman can retrace his steps into stardom he followed in Amsterdam.

He hasn't established himself as a first-team player on Merseyside yet, but that will suit him as Szoboszlai and Mac Allister, alongside those used to the system like Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, are given the nod for Premier League selection.

Klopp continued: "He is completely happy with that [the time given to adapt] and in the groove, he realises each training session he is treated completely like others whether he starts or not. He gets even more information in specific moments, he can see what the other boys do in similar positions.

"He learns, he is a smart boy, everything is going in the right direction and that is really nice to see. He has assisted in the other games and now he has his first goal. It is good. Long may it continue. (He is) very important for us."

Gravenberch toasts new beginnings

Talking post-match, the tangible excitement that glowed through Gravenberch's broad smile was then translated into his answers after a Man of the Match performance was a testament to his fast start to life under Klopp's wing.

"It was the best goal of my career so far - the easiest! It doesn’t matter (how they come), a goal is a goal," the Dutchman said when asked about his 44th-minute opener.

He was then asked what has changed from his time in Germany, to which he replied: "I think the minutes. When you get minutes, you get confident, that’s it. They are a really good group (of players), lots of young players. I am just enjoying it.

After missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, who moved to Chelsea for a combined price of £173m, Gravenberch already looks like a bargain who has exceeded his rivals.

This success can largely be put down to Klopp's changing room morale and his ability to get the best out of his players, no matter what their confidence and personality are like upon joining the club.

Klopp's philosophy continues to bear fruits for Liverpool, who have spent a fraction of the money their rivals have during his tenure.

Gravenberch continued: "Liverpool did a great job to buy such good players (in the summer). There is such a good mood. I was very happy that (the fans) gave me such a good feeling (when he was substituted in the second half) and I want to give them something back."